Marian Esther Schutte, lived her life dedicated to her family, friends, and the community around her. Wherever she found herself, across her many adventures either at home or abroad, she got to see many wonders of the world. Born on December 22, 1941 to Anna and John Thyer, Marian was their third child. She was the little sister to Donald and Beverly, also big sister to Jeffrey. Growing up as a young girl, Marian danced the Swan Lake Signet dance at her dance school and concert. This is where her love for dance was established. She was an A grade student, her school reports still glowing with praise from teachers and schools long forgotten by many, but a handful of the families greatest of elderly relatives. Leaving high school with honours, she worked for the Scout Association Shop, was involved in scout theatre productions and then in her early twenties became a clerk of the Adelaide Magistrate court. Her love for dancing had her heels swinging one night out and that is where she met Dennis. It was there that he began to earn Marian's approval in pursuit of her hand. They married on April 16, 1964. Their first born was Wayne Phillip on May 9, 1966. 18 months later Bronwyn Jane arrived on November 9, 1967. With their family growing and all them taking their first steps of life together, they lived with Marian's mum Anna in Glandore. From there they purchased land and built themselves a home in a fresh new suburb called Mitchell Park. In 1972, they made the sea change to Victor Harbour. Their third child Roslyn Ann arrived on May 29, 1974. a true blue Victor Harbour-ite. born and bred. Dennis was a qualified Master Plumber and with his wonderful wife Marian by his side, they formed D A & M E Schutte pty ltd in 1973. Marian's business skills helped build Dennis' trade into a great and thriving business. Settling into the community, Marian joined, and was active in Zonta, Lions, CFS, Probus, Rotary, and RSL clubs. Marian was once asked to stand and speak of her career at business women's group Zonta. She wrote and presented herself with a dot point of basics, collected plumbing samples from shelves of their shop and outlined her work using the correct terminology for pipes and bends, nipples and brass cocks, male and female couplings. She left her audience in peals of laughter! She was also a social counsellor and St John Ambulance crew, trainer, driver, and volunteer. During Easter 1978, Marian became a family member of the Pichi Richi Railway, by default. Dennis had spoken with a frequent travelling salesman who was already a member, but Marian kept saying no. She said that "Five and half hours to Quorn is too far to drive." Marian was hospitalised in 1978 for a procedure and that is when Dennis announced he had a surprise, he'd joined the family as members into Pichi Richi and she had been a member ever since. Dennis wanted to fire steam locos, but the courses were 80 kilometres distant, so Marian volunteered to join him as a traveling companion and a fellow student over those several months. Marian passed the courses, Dennis did not. By 1981, Marian had studied further and gained the Railway society's safe working certificates and after many hundreds of hours on the locomotive's footplate, Marian became one of Australia's few accredited female Steam engine firemen. Never one to watch from the sidelines, Marian would shovel tons of coal, pour gallons of oil, smear buckets of grease, restore locomotives, and tell long yarns like a true railway worker. She was also guard, conductor, station master and train controller. She always wore a smile well after exhaustion had set in. She would be covered head to toe in dust and soot with her shining teeth grinning through the muck. "It's good fun," she'd tell astonished onlookers. At the height of their business there were 16 plumbers and apprentices working under their proud family name banner, but in 1987 the shop was closed when Dennis' physical health began to fade, and they considered themselves ready to retire. Once the rat race was behind them, Marian, Dennis and youngest Roz took off on a round trip of Australia 4WD and caravan outback holiday. It was a wonderful, classic Australian, four wheel drive adventure and the family absolutely loved every second of it. In 1988, the title of grandparents entered Marian and Dennis' world when Wayne and his girlfriend celebrated the arrival their daughter, Michelle. One year later in 1989, Marian and Dennis handed Bronwyn in marriage to Neil, who as fate would have it was also a steam railway buff. They brought three additional wonderful grand daughters into Marian's Christmas gift list. Madeline, Alice and Rosemary. In early 1995, Dennis had health issues and cardiac complications. He was told to slow down. On November 13, 1995 he passed away, aged 60. Marian was heartbroken and her dreams of shared retired life shattered. She was a loving and devoted wife to Dennis and she drifted around lost in thought for a while after his passing. In 2002 Marian handed her daughter Roz away in marriage. In 2005 Roz presented a wonderful granddaughter for her Christmas gift lists, Jordan. In her spare time Marian would research her family tree of who's who. Having caught the travel bug on a trip to Hong Kong in 1978 with Dennis, Marian years later discussed with Son Wayne about her dream to get out and see more of the world. A call was placed to a known Pichi Richi fellow who travelled Germany often, and Marian's newest holiday plans started. John Bowey and Marian co-travelled several trips throughout Germany and surrounding countries. Her photo albums are filled with cafes, townships, mountains, railways, more railways, churches, steeples, and narrow cobbled streets galore. Marian went on to fly, cruise and sail her way across Australia and the globe more than once, with many friends as travelling companions. These last couple years, COVID put a damper on the world, and Marian's last big adventure was cancelled long before she packed her bags. In April 2020, her elder sister Beverley Anna Stephenson passed away, but due to COVID restrictions she was unable to attend the funeral or memorial. Son Wayne attended, and later visited his mother to Bev's grave in early 2022. Marian arrived in Perth mid 2021 for a cruise through the upper West Australian coast with her bestie Merle, and as they arrived at Perth airport they were told no, go home. COVID border shutdown at midnight. They flew home disappointed, into country wide border closures and lockdowns. She got very close to meeting up again on tour with her long time friend and travelling companion Merle. Marian was at her local travel agency booking a holiday trip for herself and Merle, when on April 6, 2022 Marian walked from her home to the main street of Victor. She visited her travel agent planning another cruise adventure, then went over to Woolies for shopping, spoke to daughter Roz briefly on the phone, call again tonight, bought herself a comfortable pair of slippers and then wandered home. On her day out, she was seen by many community members and they all said she was cheerful and smiling. Later that day, she failed to answer phone calls and was found by her caring neighbours in her home of 18 years. Triple 0 was called and an ambulance to Victor hospital, then a midnight helicopter to Flinders medical centre. The next morning, with her three children by her side they held her hands beyond that last beat of her loving heart. Thursday, April 7 2022 she passed. Her daughter Bronwyn said her mum could find her footing in almost any environment and she was a loving, caring and giving person. "She was not shy, but a little reserved," Wayne said. "She would remain involved supporting something until unable to continue due whatever uncontrollable reason." "She always had several things going at once and was reluctant to let anyone down," Roz said. "Marian always welcomed friends with a cup of tea, more so throughout retirement. She was a talented knitter, oil painter, seamstress, fixer upper of things-material and emotional, a good listener, a wonderful cook, mum, nanna and great nanna. "I'll remember her eager smile of engagement at every arrival of a child, grandchild or great grandchild. "Every one of them was welcomed into her home and arms." "She travelled Europe, New Zealand, Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Amsterdam, South East Asia, and Tasmania just to name a few," her family said." "Stoically survived cyclones, hurricanes, floods and droughts. She was a lover of fish and chips by the seaside, coffee in Europe's side street cafe's, weeding and feeding the plants in her little garden. "She just loved being around and we're going to miss her." 22/12/41 to 7/4/22. Vale, Marian Esther Schutte.

