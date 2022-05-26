community, Cedric Varcoe's art comes alive in the city, Cedric Varcoe, Adelaide Festival Centre

Artworks by local Narungga Ngarrindjeri man Cedric Varcoe are lighting up the night at the Adelaide Festival Centre. Mr Varcoe is one of four South Australian artists who have created a series of works which all explore a theme of personal importance. He explained he was really excited to be featured in the project. "It feels fantastic, I'm really proud," he said. Read more: National Sorry Day at Encounter Lutheran College He said he never expected his artwork to be featured in such a way and recognised at this level in his lifetime. Mr Varcoe said the artwork needed to be full of colour so it would stand out when it was displayed on the outside shells of the centre. "The story behind the work is Ramindjeri Ruwi," he said. "The lands and waters, but also the sites on Country that are visited everyday. "It's about Country and our history on Country, our sites, and it's about sharing that to make people aware that wherever you tread on Country there is significance to that place. "Everything is special, these are sites that we have lived at for thousands of years and they need to be respected." He hoped these artworks would bring awareness to how Country had to be cared for and looked after. By collaborating with Electric Canvas, the artworks have been turned into large scale animated projections and are being shown on the shells of the Festival Centre. Jake Yang, Bridgette Minuzzo and Sue Michael are the three other artists whose work is also being displayed. Adelaide Festival Centre senior exhibition curator Charissa Davies said the projections were a wonderful sight. "To see these four local artists bring existing artworks from their studios and have them brought to life as animated projections that fill an entire building is a wonderful sight to behold!" she said. "It has been an honour to work with each of them and to see their work light up the Festival Theatre shells for all to enjoy." The projected artworks are on display every night from 7pm, until Friday, June 3. Do you have a story to share? Let us know at editor@victorharbortimes.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/b7b59682-7018-429e-a293-620cab4f0cf2.jpg/r3_327_6394_3938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg