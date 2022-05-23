news, local-news, Great Southern Football League, AFL, Football, Willunga Demons, Myponga Mudlarks, Strathalbyn Roosters, Victor Harbor Roos, McLaren Vale Eagles

Round seven of the Great Southern Football League (GSFL) Men's A Grade competition has seen some major blowouts and an undefeated streak still going strong. Kicking off on Saturday, May 21, the first game at Yankalilla Memorial Park saw the Yankalilla Tigers coming off a debut win and ready to stay in the winners circle facing the Langhorne Creek Hawks. The Tigers came out roaring and took a lead finishing the first quarter. 2.3 (15) to 1.2 (8). But, in the second quarter that's when the Hawks swooped onto the Tigers and slowly clawed out a big time victory. Heading into the half, the Hawks held a lead of 6.8 (44) to 3.3 (21). The Hawks took complete control of the game and piled on the points, and only allowed the Tigers to score eight more points for the remainder of the match. The final score saw the Hawks fly high and run out 109 point winners, 21.12 (138) to 4.5 (29). Best on Ground for the Tigers were: Athol Wakely, Joel Kay, Jack Fitzgerald, Angus Weir, Samuel Crawford, and Matt James. High flying hawks were: Jack Keynes, David Warren, Malakai Kartinyeri, Coby Helyar, Troy Blackwell and Caleb Howell. Taking place at the Mudlarks' home, the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks faced off with the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies. After a heartbreaking, close loss last week against the Tigers, the Maggies had a day to forget in Myponga. The Mudlarks were always in control of this game and it was a coast-to-coast win. Levi Proude and Ryan Haverty both scored four goals each for the Mudlarks, top scoring for the team. The Mudlarks in total domination finished the day winners, 25.15 (165) to 3.4 (22). Best for Myponga were: Levi Proude, Ben Kennedy, Jake Spinks, Luke Whitford, Connor Sampson and Harrison Cock. Best Magpies were: Charlie Steele, Daniel Fry, Jesse Bates, Frazer Hayward, Jaid Cooper and Luke Wilson. It was a showdown at Encounter Bay with the winner of the bout set to slot into second place on the ladder. It was the Willunga Demons taking on Encounter Bay. The Dee's took control in the first quarter and this is what would bite Encounter Bay at the end of the day. The Demons shut Encounter Bay out and didn't let them score the entire first quarter. 6.3 (39) to 0.0. Encounter Bay fought back, but the damage was done from the dreadful first quarter. The Dee's won the bout 15.11 (101) to 10.6 (66). That win has Willunga solely in second place on the ladder, and Myponga's big win has them in third above Encounter Bay, but only on percentage. Red hot Dees: Darcy Scott, Danny Juckers, Ryan Sherry, Billy Cook, Brett Miegel and Izaac Logan. Best for Encounter Bay: James Brown, Tyson Neale, Hamish Tonkin, Bradley Kreuger, Marcus Lippett and Jack Crispin. Another round and another win for the mighty McLaren Vale Eagles! It's looking really hard to see them lose anytime soon, and it wasn't the Victor Harbor Roos to get the job done over the weekend. The Eagles never looked like losing this one at home and sunk their claws into a 112 point win. 21.11 (137) to 3.7 (25). James Grimley slotted four goals for the Eagles and his teammates Ashley Goodieson, Tom Harms, Todd McKay, Kiefver Zohar, Tarak Redigolo and Jackson Daniels were the best Eagles. Roos that showed the most bounce were: Benjamin Yeomans, Jesse McKinnon, Jack Lang, Heath Treloar and Harry Vincent. The final game of the round had the closest scoreline and it was the Strathalbyn Roosters facing off against the Mt Compass Bulldogs at home. It was a tight match and at the end of the first it was the Bulldogs with a three point advantage 2.1 (13) to 1.4 (10). Strath started to kick straight, flipped the script and headed into the half with a three point lead. 5.7 (37) to 5.4 (34). In a grind out third quarter, the Roosters started to peck away at the Bulldogs and had a 10 point lead heading into the final quarter. 8.11 (59) to 7.7 (49). The Roosters showed their might in the fourth and made sure they walked out of their home ground with a win. 11.14 (80) to 9.9 (63). Roosters with the best strut: Tom Redden, Richard O'Grady, Marc Elliott, Xavier Redden, Riley Clamp and Cooper Machin. Bulldogs with the biggest bite: Corey Grove, Adam Hunter, Shane Heatley, Joss Davis, Samuel Haniford and Klaus Simons. McLaren Vale Eagles are perched atop the ladder on 14 points with seven wins. Willunga Demons are in second on 12 points and have only lost one match. A big time performance over the weekend has seen the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks leap into the top three. Round eight is set to begin on Saturday, May 28 at 2:30pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/1aec5e79-038d-4b42-a239-eae8a78d3702.JPG/r508_553_3781_2402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg