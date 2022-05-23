news, local-news, Southern Breakers, soccer, Caroline Horn, football, Croydon FC, Seaford Rangers, South Adelaide

It was the Southern Breakers in football action over the weekend and there have been some excellent wins. U15 Girls Vs Marion Cove The Breakers U15s came away with a fantastic 5-2 win against Marion Cove in the sunshine at Breaker Park on Sunday. For the first time in weeks, Coach O'Donnell had nearly a full team and the luxury of substitutes. Read: McLaren Vale Eagles fly high in round seven of the Men's A Grade The girls were on the ball from the whistle and a fired-up Amber Kim sent an early shot just over the the cross bar. It didn't take long for super striker Kayte O'Donnell to get the first goal; a great shot from a free kick on the 18-yard line. Her partner up forward, Nila Mohring, got her first shortly after and it was looking dangerous for Cove. The Marion forwards were speedy though and got the jump on the Breakers defence to get their first. Another quick run by the visitors with no chance for goalie Ella Bryant, saw them get another soon after. Full credit to the Breakers girls though, they didn't drop their heads and Bryant stopped their third chance just minutes later. Sophia Moore, Alanna Anderson and Tayla Perry showed excellent work in the midfield, creating chances for the forwards. At the back, Lokke Rennerts, Estelle Dybala and Hannah Rowlands were frustrating the Marion attack. After the halftime break the girls were looking confident. A fantastic throw in by Amber Kim in the attacking half found Mohring, who popped the ball up and over the defence to O'Donnell who scored her second and put the girls ahead again at 3-2. Abby Ellis was unlucky not to score just after, from a corner. It was Kim who got the fourth goal with a fantastic effort and showing her versatility and effectiveness in all areas of the pitch. Zoe Warren was making good use of her head to get some effective play. The girls had several shots on goal with Dybala, Ellis and Mohring all unlucky. O'Donnell got the team's fifth and final goal for the game from a great run and shot. The girls are now fourth on the ladder with six wins from eight games and a couple of makeup games in hand. Next week they travel north to take on Elizabeth Grove. U14's Southern Breakers v Campbelltown City White JSL, Sunday May 22. Southern Breakers U14's had an impressive game against Campbelltown City White JSL on Sunday, performing well with a change of formation, playing 3 defenders, 2 wingbacks, 2 rows in midfield and a striker. Southern Breakers had a couple of early chances with some great passing and corner balls coming through. Campbelltown were awarded a free kick due to the Southern Breakers keeper handling the ball from a drop kick and receiving a yellow card. Campbelltown kept the ball in Breaker's half and with tense play and a late tackle in the box saw them score from a penalty. In the dying minutes of the first half, pressure from the Southern Breakers attack allowed Aden Goodman to intercept a weak defensive pass from their goal keeper, and with some quick passing Eddy Yeoward turned and took a shot from 8 yards out, the ball deflected of a defender and fell kindly to a well-positioned Lucas Bouzoudis who blasted home equalizing the score. Read More: Myponga Reservoir Parkrun is taking the Fleurieu by storm The opposition came out fighting and had several opportunities in the first 5 minutes. Breakers retaliated and a foul from the Campbelltown midfield resulted in a free kick 30 yards out. Adam Daniel stepped up and struck the ball sweetly. It looped over the defensive wall and took the keeper by surprise with its power and went in just under the bar. Within 3 minutes of the Breakers goal, Campbelltown came back and the defence let it slide through for them to equalise. From the restart Campbelltown gained possession quickly, and with a high through ball the Campbelltown striker did well to head the ball forward, allowing him to run on to it and slot it past the keeper. Campbelltown was on the attack again but was cut off by Archie Buchmann sticking to his man like glue and sending the ball out. The last 20 minutes of the game saw strong defensive work and goal keeping, and further chances to score. Notably Eddy performed an incredible bicycle kick which hit the bar, and within a few minutes took another shot which went just wide. Both teams battled it out but the final score remained at 2-3. Southern Breakers U14's should be proud of their moral victory and hold their heads up high. They held their own against a formidable opponent and the squad proved their worth. Man of the Match: Israel Woodley Goals: Adam Daniel-1, Lucas Bouzoudis-1 U10 Vs WT Birkalla Breakers battle until the final whistle The Under 10's demonstrated their understanding of the game of soccer today, working well as a team and understanding their positions more. They played Birkalla Yellow at Breakers Park with both teams starting strong early in the match. Breakers, Luke Modra scored the first goal in the opening minutes with Birkalla responding soon after levelling the score 1-1. Luke Modra pushed the ball up forward, which combined with speed resulted in Hunter Hogan weaving between players and having several attempts at goal with his forward partner, Braxton Engleson scoring his first goal for the season. Birkala replied with 2 more goals, followed by Luke Modra adding another one to the tally for Breakers. The score was 3-3 at the half time whistle. Defence played confidently with Indigo Grocke winning many challenges and reversing the play in favor of Southern Breakers and Luke Greasley constantly putting the opposition under pressure. With high levels of energy and determination applied in the first half, there were concerns Breakers would lose momentum for the remainder of the match. Although this is a young team, they don't believe in giving up and once again continued to battle until the end. Excitement levels continued in the second half with goalkeeper Jaxson making some solid saves, however Birkalla managed to score another 2 goals. The final goal for Southern Breakers was scored by Luke Modra resulting in a final score of 4-5. The team travel to O'Sullivans Beach next Sunday to play Southern Adelaide Red. Next Week Games 28 May 22 Juniors 29 May 22 Joey's (Local League) 29 May 22 U4-6 U7-8 U9-10

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/1e47f3fe-9cde-4dca-8b16-6525163f7ce7.jpg/r0_419_4474_2947_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg