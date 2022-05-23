news, local-news, Daniel Macrow, Myponga/Sellicks MudlarkS, AFL, Football, Great Southern Football League

He's a dedicated one man club and recently he celebrated a milestone with the team he loves to call a second home. Celebrating his 200 senior game milestone in style with the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks, Daniel Macrow also known as DMAC enjoyed a great day out, and it was made even better getting the win. Related: McLaren Vale Eagles fly high in round seven of the Men's A Grade Daniel never thought he'd play as many games as he has, but it's been a great ride so far. "I only played a bit of school footy, but in year nine I had a few friends who began their careers at Pongy and they asked me to come out and have a kick," Macrow said. "Pretty much since then, I've never left! I was 14 when I first arrived at the club. I've always been a Mudlark and I never really had any intention of playing at club level, so it's been a lot of fun." A big part of DMAC's commitment to the club is the "family orientated" culture. "It's an unreal club and is really family orientated," Macrow said. "I've got a young family myself and the club has always been warm and welcoming to me and my family. It also seems to be that way with anyone else that's associated with the club. "I can't speak highly enough of the club." The Myponga Mudlarks obviously love having Daniel around the club and wished him all the best over social media on his 200th and the future. "It's a huge achievement from a highly respected and well loved member of our club," Myponga said. "He's a recipient of the Great Southern Football League reserves medal and our reserves best and fairest in 2021. He's a great ambassador for our club and we wish him all the very best." Read: The Southern Breakers Football Club results for May 21-22 weekend Daniel had quite the day out on his 200th. He slotted three goals and Myponga got a big victory over the Port Elliot Magpies. "The Maggies are struggling at the moment, but I'd only played three games myself this season due to a soft tissue injury," Macrow said. "I was hoping to come back against Willunga last week, but it didn't happen. I'd loved to have come back with a bit more of a challenging game, but I got to sit around the forward pocket, had a bit of run around and everything felt fine. "I look forward to getting back into the midfield next week and try to help the team more through there. "It was nice to relax after the game, enjoy a beer with the team, great weather and watch our A Grade side do the same damage to their team. It was a great day at the club." Daniel still has a lot of competitive fire in the belly and shows no signs of slowing down. This season has had its struggles for the team, but they're right in the mix to make something happen come finals time. "The season has been a bit of a funny one, due to COVID and numbers," Macrow said. "The two games that we did lose to Encounter Bay and Willunga, we had several players out, which never helps and injuries have played a part. "But, we won it last year and we're sitting around the mark to make something happen this year." Read More: From growing up on the coast to receiving a OAM this is the life of Claire Brittain Daniel still has a few things he'd like to accomplish before he hangs up the boots. "I'd love to win another flag," Macrow said. "Going back-to-back would be pretty special. We have a little more to work on to get there again, but I'd love to go back-to-back and see how many more games I can get out of the body."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/23aef39d-8b2c-4034-9ed9-542dd7d2cc01.JPG/r1_177_3454_2128_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg