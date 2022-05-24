McLaren Vale continues winning streak

sport, local-sport, GSNA, netball

Round seven was a tough one for all league teams in the Great Southern Netball Association. The McLaren Vale girls, as always, played well, and continued their winning streak when they played Victor Harbor. They had the home court advantage, which helped them defeat Victor Harbor 72 to 44, and hold onto their top spot on the ladder. The weather at Yankalilla was perfect for a game of netball and, because of this, both the Yank girls and Langhorne Creek played well. It was a close game, but ultimately, a wonderful display of teamwork by the Langhorne Creek girls saw them take home the win, 37 to 30. This left the Tigers at the bottom of the ladder, still without a win this season. In a devastating loss, by only two points, Myponga was defeated by Goolwa 39 to 41. With both teams near the bottom of the ladder, this could have been anyone's game, but the girls at Goolwa were able to pull through and grab their second win of the season. As seen often this season, the girls at Mount Compass pulled ahead and took no prisoners when they played Strathalbyn. With a win of 20 points (30 to 50) the Bulldogs continued their winning streak and remain second on the ladder. The game to see this weekend, in round eight, is the faceoff between the two top teams, McLaren Vale and Mount Compass, to be played at the Mount.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/8b5660af-d2e9-45e5-a9b3-bcc7c28c0459.jpg/r1_144_2951_1811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg