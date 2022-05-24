news, local-news, Tom Hugo, Encounter Bay Bowling Club, Blind Bowlers Games, Helen Williams, lawn bowls

Encounter Bay Bowling Club member Tom Hugo has the club watching with pride and excitement as he is set to play in the Blind Bowlers Games in Port McQuarrie beginning this week. First round of business saw the rain come and go as the 56 players continued bowling at The President's Pairs. The pairs were sponsored by Glow Heating, Electrical and Cooling. The winners were Graham Robertson and Leigh Philp with an amazing score of 34 plus 20. Second was Jenny Collett and Bev Walker on 33 plus 22. Third was Peter Pibworth and Mike Brew on 33 plus 15. Sunshine greeted bowlers for Thursday Social Bowls sponsored by Specsavers. The winners were Leigh Philp Dion Millard and David Pearl on 33 plus 14. Second was Dave Roberts, Roger Watt and David Furner on 32 plus 11. Third was Greg Davis, Pam Bakker and Marty Alsford on 31 plus 10. 48 bowlers enjoyed the sunny conditions for Saturday Social Bowls. The winners were Brian Mundy Sue Riches and Terry Hobart on 34 plus 16. Second was Randall Rabone, Jill Horner and Gary Elks on 32 plus 4. Third was Ian Dix, Paul Horner and Colin Sweeney on 30 plus 16. EBBC is watching with pride as member Tom Hugo and his Director Marg Mayfield play in the Blind Bowlers Games in Port McQuarrie this week and next. Tom is classed a B3 category blind bowler and is playing for Victoria as SA doesn't have a team in the comp. Tom so far has won three out of five singles and one mixed pairs

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/c76247d5-fc16-4d57-ac79-aebdfb1a0bcf.jpg/r0_58_687_446_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg