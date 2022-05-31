Council says ratepayers are 'satisfied'

At the latest ordinary council meeting of the City of Victor Harbor, elected members received results from the Community Satisfaction Survey which was undertaken in March and April.
Three hundred residents, 100 businesses and 26 non-resident ratepayers were randomly selected and surveyed on a broad range of services and projects offered by the Council.
Survey results showed a mixed bag of findings, there were many positives recorded as well as services that needed improvement.
City of Victor Harbor Mayor, Moira Jenkins, said the research was valuable for helping the Council understand where the community's priorities lie and where improvements can be made.
"We know there is always room for improvement in the services we provide to our community, and this research has given us timely information on what our community wants to see prioritised," she said.
Overall, the results showed that 45 per cent of those surveyed were satisfied with the Council's performance, with residents the most satisfied and non-resident ratepayers the least satisfied.
Dr Jenkins was impressed to see the Victor Harbor Public Library had received positive results, with 81 per cent of people satisfied with the services.
"Our Library and customer service appear to be meeting the needs of our community, but we acknowledge the community desires more in areas such as public infrastructure," she said.
"We're committed to delivering a broad range of services and programs that help to keep our city vibrant, clean and safe."
The survey showed seven out of 10 people support the development of a sport and recreation precinct, and almost six out of 10 support car parking infrastructure for McKinlay Street.
Suggestions for improvement included better infrastructure management, support to local businesses and economic development initiatives. .
This suggested to Council that the community places a high level of importance on services relating to planning and development, road and footpath maintenance and traffic management.
Dr Jenkins said these suggested improvements would be a key focus moving forward.
"Services and projects that protect our stunning coastline, improve our roads and footpaths, and support our local economy will continue to be a key focus moving forward," she said.
From an environmental perspective, waste management services and coastal protection were deemed very important by the community.
The results showed some preferences varied between age groups when it came to receiving Council news, but the majority of people surveyed said email was the most preferred.
Dr Jenkins was thankful to the people who completed the survey and gave the Council an invaluable source of information.
"We would like to thank all community members who participated in the survey and shared their honest, insightful feedback on how they feel Council is performing," she said.
Council is reviewing the findings from the survey and looking to see how priority areas may be best integrated into the 2022/23 Annual Business Plan and Budget following the current consultation process.
