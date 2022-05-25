news, local-news, Katrice Turner, Willunga Football Club, football, AFL, WAFL, Willunga Demons, GSFL

As she was hoisted onto her teammates shoulders to celebrate a milestone game for the Willunga Football Club, the long, inspirational journey to get there has made it all the worthwhile. She's a two time A grade best and fairest recipient, an inaugural premiership co-captain and has been a representative several times in the Great Southern Football League and Southern District. Now, Willunga Demon, Katrice Turner has celebrated her 50th game for the club. Read: Daniel Macrow has celebrated his 200th senior game in style with Myponga Growing up, Turner had to take every opportunity made available to play the game she loves. "Both my brothers played football. I grew up watching them and always wanted to do what they were doing," Turner said. "I didn't understand when I was younger why I couldn't play footy as a girl, I always wanted to and pushed to play in school. "As soon as footy became available to play for girls in school, I jumped right onto the chance to play." Turner is an all round athlete and enjoys playing several sports. She honed her footy craft playing alongside family in the beginning. "I loved sport in general. I've played netball for 14 years, I played basketball and volleyball too, but it was frustrating not having a footy outlet," Turner said. "I'm very competitive and would always take on my brothers, but it was a long, frustrating time not being able to play footy. "I was really happy playing the sports I was in, but they didn't have the physical side that football does. I did play rugby, but once the opportunity to play football arose, I promised myself I would take it." Turner got the opportunity to play football in a South Australian Primary School Amatuer Sports Association (SAPSASA) carnival in year seven. South Adelaide Football Club then had a development program which Turner partook in at the age of 16. When the opportunity arose to play for the area she loves came about, she joined up quickly. "The Willunga Demons created a woman's team in 2017," Turner said. "I love the club and it's the only club I've ever thought about playing for locally. "I've played netball for Willunga my whole life and both my brothers played for the Demons. "A lot of players have left from when we started, we've had our ups-and-downs, but last year was an amazing year. "We have the best culture at the club and we're trying to build on that with fun training sessions, working hard and getting social events happening at the club along with hanging out with one another outside of footy. "We have so much talent at the club. I love seeing our under 14s and 17s skills grow every week. It shows how far we've gone and where we can go with women's football." Read More: McLaren Vale Eagles fly high in round seven of the Men's A Grade Her teammates showed that rich, mateship entrenched culture as they lifted her off the oval in a show of respect after her 50th game. Turner was humble in the achievement and downplayed it, but after a few conversations understood what the achievement meant to her and others. "It was a strange feeling because a lot of the men's players are celebrating 150 or 250 games and that seems like so much more," Turner said. "They seem like such high and important numbers. 50 seemed not that impressive in my mind. But, I got talking to a few people and they broke it down that it's taken six years to get me here and that's due to the length of the seasons. "We started off with five games in the first season. We've built up to 14 now. Six years of football have gone really quickly, but we're growing the league and I do now see the achievement in it." Read Further: Vale Marian Esther Schutte Having done so much, in such a short amount of time, there are still things Turner wants to achieve with her playing career. "I've played out at North Adelaide SANFLW in their development league," she said. "I played several games out there and previously was at South Adelaide before that. "I haven't quite got that SANFLW game yet and that's something I'd love to tick off. "That would be pretty special, but if I don't, I'm content with where I'm at, learning a lot and enjoying my footy."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/A6JuBkTtRp6nZSLcKrwwdP/f1d13a42-1245-458d-be3f-d81ed056747f.jpg/r0_202_828_670_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg