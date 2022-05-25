community, City of Victor Harbor, Reconciliation Action Plan

At the latest ordinary council meeting, City of Victor Harbor councillors approved a revised Reflect Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) to be sent for endorsement with Reconciliation Australia. A RAP is a formal statement of commitment to reconciliation, and initial discussions to develop the Plan started nearly 12 months ago. The Plan was developed in consultation with Reconciliation Australia and local Aboriginal peoples, Mark Koolmatrie, Cedric Varcoe and Kyla McHughes acting as cultural advisors. The council's first RAP focuses on developing relationships with Ramndjeri, Ngarrindjeri and other First Nations community. It also outlines actions for the Council to take in order to enhance relationships with First Nations peoples and create genuine change. At the council meeting, on May 23, councillors were in agreement that getting the RAP endorsed was a step in the right direction for reconciliation. "I thought it was fantastic... it's great, I really endorse this and I hope in gains momentum," councillor David Kemp said. Once endorsed, the RAP will help the City of Victor Harbor elected members and staff reflect upon what the organisation has accomplished to date and help in the preparation for future reconciliation initiatives. City of Victor Harbor Mayor Dr Moira Jenkins said reconciliation was a responsibility shared by the whole community. "As a Council, it's essential that we lead by example and formally commit to reconciliation as an organisational priority," she said. "This RAP looks at what we've already achieved in terms of building relationships with First Nations peoples and celebrating Ngarrindjeri-Ramindjeri culture, and prompts us to investigate where we could be making improvements. "We would like to thank everyone who was involved in creating the RAP - from our passionate cultural advisors who provided expert advice and insight, to community members that participated in forums and workshops over the past twelve months. "The decision made at Monday night's Council meeting to lodge our RAP with Reconciliation Australia is a timely next step, as National Reconciliation Week is set to commence on 27 May."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/ea1fcfcd-82d9-4de8-93f1-c3a22f1d735b.jpg/r15_236_6613_3964_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg