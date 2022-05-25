Out and about with the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor

community,

We were at Willy's Café with members from the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor today. Like clockwork, members of the long-standing club meet up every Wednesday. On the first and third Wednesday of the month they have their dinner meetings, and on the second and fourth Wednesday they catch up for a coffee in the morning. Mark Irwin organised this mornings Coffee N Chat and said they like to try a new venue every week. It was great fun to catch up with the members today, Wednesday May 25, and hear their stories. We spoke about what the club is up to and had a few laughs about the choice of footwear by one member, thongs in this weather? He must not have been thinking clearly! We would love to get out and meet our community, do you have an event or coffee morning you would like us to attend? contact editor@victorharbortimes.com.au and we would be happy to come along and say g'day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/f1d9575b-deaf-4e40-ad6e-03366eeb9f67.JPG/r276_444_3964_2528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg