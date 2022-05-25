community, Network to support older people on the Fleurieu Peninsula is being formed, COTA, Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network

A new network is being established on the South Coast to support older people to live and age well in their community. The Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network, run by COTA, will support people over 50 living in the Southern Fleurieu including Goolwa, Victor Harbor, Port Elliot, Middleton, Hayborough, Hindmarsh Island, McCracken, and Encounter Bay. It will be a member-based program run by and for older people, offering mutual support to age well and get the most out of life. COTA formed a steering committee of people living in the region, who are creating a Village Hub to enhance the lives of older people in our community. Steering Committee chairperson and councillor at the City of Victor Harbor Marilyn Henderson said the committee was keen to see the program reach people who are experiencing social isolation. "Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network provides a wonderful opportunity to develop something very unique in the region, particularly for those older people who are less connected," she said. Fleurieu Neighbourhood Network will offer peer-to-peer volunteering and support, ageing well activities and events, information and support to access services, advocacy and representation about issues that matter to older people, as well as social opportunities between members. It will harness the strengths, energy and passion of members to create a grassroots, community-owned and led movement that will improve the ageing experience for themselves and their peers. The programs offered by the Hub will build relationships and connections between older people, and provide opportunities for them to contribute and support others. The southern Fleurieu has one of the largest percentages of residents aged over 65 in Australia with 61% aged over 50 years, and approximately 20% of older people living alone.. Research shows that being connected with others is important for physical mental wellbeing and that older people are keen to assist others to maintain connections as they age. Village Hub Manager Desmond Ford he is working closely with the steering group to oversee the establishment of the hub. "With the region's older population, and through COTA SA's engagement with older people in the region, we identified a need to bring older people together so that they can support one another to age well," he said. Two Aged Care Information Sessions, one in Goolwa and one in Victor Harbor, will be held on Thursday, June 23. For more information or to book, contact Mr Ford on 8224 5536 or email dford@cotasa.org.au

