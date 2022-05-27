community, Stephen Hedges, South Australian Active Citizen of the Year, Marine life, Penguins, victor harbor

He's a man that has spent his life helping others, educating and looking to protect those that don't have a voice. Recently that lifetime of hard work was acknowledged as he was named South Australian Active Citizen of the Year for his environmental work. Stephen Hedges has always loved to pass on education to the next generation. He has been a teacher for 40 years and his knowledge on the terrestrial and aquatic landscapes has been passionately shared with local Rotary Clubs, Lions Club, Nursing Homes, and students of all ages. Read: Langhorne Creek Hawk's star Matty Roberts set to debut with Sydney Swans Growing up Stephen always had a passion for his chosen field. "I grew up in Adelaide and at home, that's where I learnt about the environment and the arts," Hedges said. "I worked on construction sites and developed land surveying techniques. I went to a technical high school and enjoyed art, design and practical problem studies. "I then went off to teachers' college as an art teacher with science as my second choice." Having taught at several other schools, while at Victor Harbor High School he specialised in Environmental studies and instigated several school and community projects. Over his time, Stephen moved toward marine life and started observing and specialising on whales, dolphins, seals and penguins in Victor Harbor. For over a decade he has monitored penguins for Flinders University and also a founding member of the Save Granite Island Penguin Committee. COVID was a major hitch in his tour guide life, but passing on the information to others is still a passion for Stephen. "I started doing tours in 2003 with the Mawson Group and I still have my long service watch!" Hedges said. "Flinders University, who were doing the monitoring, also offered me a casual professional position. Since then, I do a regular check on our nine cameras, feed information on timing, changes of behaviour, locations, breeding details and any external factors that occur. "After the Mawson group left, I was employed by the council to manage the tour guides and worked with the Visitor Centre running the tours. "At that time, I did a series of prints based on birds of Granite Island. These were sold locally and were used as gifts for council presentations. "Once Oceanic arrived I was an advisor setting up the tours and then taking them. This included both night and day walks. "Talks and walks with students of all ages are most rewarding when schools book me up for their next years, excursions or camps. "School visits, service groups, retirement villages and community presentations come along regularly." Receiving the South Australian Active Citizen of the Year for his environmental work, Stephen wants to make sure that there are penguins for his children and their children. Fleurieu District Ranger, Genki Kondo said Hedges is an asset to the community and highly respected. "Stephen's commitment to the environmental health of the Southern Fleurieu is truly indefatigable," Kondo said. "Working across the terrestrial and aquatic landscapes, he is a vigilant steward who speaks for those places, flora and fauna who do not have a voice for themselves. "He is renowned for his knowledge of penguin ecology and behaviour and is a tireless communicator to all who will lend him an ear." Read More: Encounter Bay Football Club welcomes footy legend City of Victor Harbor Councillor, Andrew Robertson said Stephen's tireless work is very much appreciated by council and the community. "Stephen has worked for the City of Victor Harbor as both an organiser as well as a leader of Penguin tours, but also as a quiet mentor and technical adviser to council staff on matters affecting the resilience of key marine bird and reptile species, over decades," Cr Robertson said. "Behind the scenes Stephen has established and developed close working relationships between contractors, government agency staff and council staff. "Stephen's contribution to our knowledge of penguins and marine life is well recognised by other scientists and citizen scientists, around the nation." His mean service game has been regonised and he's a life member and supporter of the Back Valley Tennis Club, he has given his all to marine life in the region and he continues to share his education with the next generation. Thank you Stephen and congratulations on your South Australian Active Citizen of the Year award.

