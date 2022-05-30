Inman Valley might not be the first place you think of when you picture luxury accommodation, but ESCA has just put the quaint town on everyone's must travel list.
The luxury off-grid accommodation brand has just opened its first site and is nestled in the hillside of Inman Valley.
Aptly named Nest & Nature the site offers two suites, Mist, named for the mist that creeps up from the valley in the mornings, and Nest, named for its position atop the hill.
The first guests, Susan Pearson and Paul Ferguson, were welcomed to the accommodation on Friday, April 29, and Mrs Pearson said they were naturally drawn to the beauty of Inman Valley.
"As a passionate photographer, and a lover of nature, I love the epic views between rolling hills, coast and bushland," she said.
"We enjoyed a few day trips all within 30-40 mins drive from Inman Valley.
She also said they were complete foodies and thought the location was great to be able to get out and see other areas on the Fleurieu.
Ms Pearson said they explored the Willunga Farmers Markets, local wineries, and had a great weekend only a stones throw away from the city.
"The best part about the Fleurieu Peninsula is the incredible landscapes, natural beauty, fabulous wineries, foodie heaven! and amazing secluded and unique accommodation," she said.
"When we stumbled upon the new luxury architecturally built suite... we couldn't wait to spend a relaxing weekend in Inman Valley."
Creating Nest & Nature was a team effort by ESCA, DAS Studio, MDLR and property owners, Mark Kirk and Claire Mills.
Ms Mills said the team managed to achieve what the property deserved.
"The placement of the suites is just right - the impact of that framed view is incredible," she said.
Mr Kirk explained it was hard to find the words to explain the suites.
"Being warm and secure among the rawness of nature, watching the sea mist engulf the valley... It's like waking up in an executive hotel suite, immersed in nature with the utmost privacy, with grazing out the front," he said.
ESCA's chief executive officer Steve Kernaghan described the suites as extraordinary and said he was honoured to partner with Mr Kirk and Ms Mills.
"Mark and Claire are incredibly proud of Nest & Nature, and we are honoured to partner with them to help share this special place with the world," he said.
"They are wonderful people who have hospitality in their DNA - they genuinely love seeing people have a good time and want to make the place sustainable for future generations.
That's what tourism should be about."
The creative team behind Nest & Nature wanted to create and collaborate with local businesses, Mr Kernaghan explained it was vital to the project.
He said the region's wealth of small producers were ideal for curating the in-room culinary offering, which includes Mosquito Hill Wines and Alexandrina Cheese.
"When you travel, you rarely engage with only one business in the community; you get out and about and experience multiple products in the region," he said
"ESCA is a hub to immerse yourself in the Fleurieu Peninsula experience."
The mission when developing Nest & Nature was to focus on sustainability and Mr Kernaghan said the suites were completely off-grid and relied solely on solar power, batteries and rainwater.
"Our vision was to do better, to deliver a luxurious yet sustainable experience that embodied our pillars of 'design, luxury, and immersion'. We stuck to that and are proud of the result," he said.
