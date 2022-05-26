community,

We caught up with students, staff and teachers at Encounter Lutheran College today as they acknowledged National Sorry Day and Reconciliation Week. Today, Thursday May 26, junior students heard stories from Ngarrindjeri man Cedric Varcoe about his family, how Country was made, and how Aboriginal peoples lived before white man came. Mr Varcoe spoke of the Miwi (spirit) that is within everyone and connects us to life, he also encouraged the children to connect and listen to Country. "We all got Miwi," he said. Mr Varcoe performed a smoking ceremony and told the children about what National Sorry Day means and how his family had been impacted through the stolen generation. "The inter-generational trauma that came from that and the mistreatment of our people, and acknowledging it is acknowledging 'yes it did happen', but it is also acknowledging where things went wrong." he said. "it should have never have been like that. "Australia is built from us, from our labour and none of that has been acknowledged." We would love to get out and meet our community, do you have an event or coffee morning you would like us to attend? contact editor@victorharbortimes.com.au and we would be happy to come along and say g'day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/d33ae635-39c7-48fd-a519-3aee04485788.JPG/r391_695_3545_2477_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WE WERE AT We learnt about National Sorry Day today with students at Encounter Lutheran College Sophie Conlon