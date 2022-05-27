news, local-news, Encounter Bay Football Club welcomes footy legend, Dustin Fletcher, Encounter Bay, Encounter Bay Football Club

Football legend Dustin Fletcher has paid a visit to the Encounter Bay Football Club and taken the senior boys through training. Fletcher told The Times he loved to get out and around to community clubs, like EBFC, because that was something he had not experienced growing up. EBFC was lucky to be the only club in the league to have a visit from the footy great, who said he had family in the area and visited as a child. EBFC president Todd Butler said it was great to see someone of his calibre come down to the club. "It's fantastic," he said. "He might mention one thing tonight that might spur them on to go further with their footy. "It's good for our supporters to come along and listen." Fletcher got out onto the oval and spoke to the junior and senior colts about how their season was going. "I'll take them for training... and talk a bit about leadership, what football is all about and my experience" he said. Fletcher was impressed to see the Bays were traveling well and encouraged them to keep on their game. He was also impressed by the size of the club and oval. "I didn't expect the footy club to be this big," he said. "A bloody big ground by the look of it, it wouldn't have suited me too well playing down back." A few lucky players were able to have a one on one chat with the legend and senior colts player, Riely Williams said it was exciting to have someone of his status at the club. "It's pretty cool," he said. "When he played 400 that was insane." After getting to know the players, Fletcher took the A's through training, they started with a light jog to warm up and then got into more serious drills. A Grade coach Scott Wendelbon said he was happy to give up his team to Fletcher, but said they would have an extra training session next week to keep the momentum up. Wendelbon explained he would pick Fletcher's brain about the art of spoiling. "I think the art of spoiling has deteriorated, and he was bloody good at it," he said. "if it comes from him, who is renowned for it against the best of the best. "He's at a different level to what I can say, or anyone else can say. "People remember those little snippets of advice and start to implement it." The real fun started once training, and the club's usual Thursday night dinner, was done. With the clubrooms fully packed Fletcher took to the stage to talk about his life and impressive sporting history. Everyone was keen to hear him speak, but only a handful of people admitted to being Essendon supporters, something that amused Fletcher. He spoke about growing up around the AFL and watching his dad, Ken Fletcher, play. Fletcher was impressed to see so many father-son duos at the Bays and said he was proud that he and his father held the record for the most combined father-son games played in AFL history. Surprisingly, Fletcher who played 400 AFL games, didn't play football growing up, tennis was his game. He spoke of his first game of AFL, when he was 17, against Carlton and explained he expected to be on the bench for the whole match, it was only five minutes before the game that he found out he would play ruck and start the game. He got the first hit out, which went straight to a Carlton player and the opposing team managed to score a goal within the first 40 seconds. Fletcher then auctioned off memorabilia, a brand new signed football, which went for $250 and a brand new signed guernsey, which sold for $500. The crowd was able to ask a few questions, the audience wanted to know about current coach Ben Rutten and former coach Kevin Sheedy. People also wanted to know about the longevity of his career and what it was like to play in the ANZAC round. Fletcher described it as the best day of footy. During the evening Fletcher briefly spoke about the doping scandal of 2013 and '14, which he said ruined his love for the game and ultimately was a big part of his 2015 retirement. After the 80 minute speech, Fletcher stayed in the clubrooms to take pictures, sign photos and have a chat.

