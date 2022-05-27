news, local-news, night dredging, Cape Jervis

Night dredging works at Cape Jervis will commence next Wednesday, June 1 to maintain ongoing safety and access to the harbour. The works will be undertaken each night between 10pm and 5am for approximately one week, weather permitting. Sealink ferry services will not be affected. However, the boat ramp will be closed from 10pm on June 1 until the works are completed, due to potential navigation hazards while the dredge is in the harbour. The closest alternative ramp is Wirrina, Paradise Cove. While steps will be taken to minimise noise, some noise from anchor handling and diesel engines will be unavoidable. Dredged materials will be moved to a containment bin before being transferred to trucks. At various stages of the works, civil plant and machinery will be present. Further dredging of the harbour will be required later this year. Key updates will be available via the Department's Facebook and Twitter, and at www.dit.sa.gov.au. The Department said that it appreciates your patience while these important works are undertaken.

