community, Out and about with children from Port Elliot Kindergarten, Port Elliot Kindergarten

This morning we were lucky enough to attend an excursion with the children from Port Elliot Kindergarten (PEK). We went to Ratalang (Basham Beach) Conservation Reserve, today, Friday May 27, where the children from PEK learned about propagating plants and baked hot potatoes on the fire. When students arrived they had their usual yuntulun (mat time), which included an Acknowledgement of Country and the introduction of two special helpers, both named Paul. Kindergarten staff separated the children into two groups, group one propagated plants with Paul Minards and learned the importance of ground covering plants to protect sand dunes, while group two learned about fire and baking potatoes with Paul Petrou. The groups switched after fruit time so everyone could have the same experience, after that we went on a little walk to see what we could find. The kids enjoyed playing in some of the bushes and even had a go at using our professional camera! Some of their great shots are in the gallery above! The children managed to propagate 200 plants which will help preserve the sand dunes in the conservation park, great job kids! Once all the hard work was done, the children checked out the plants planted by last years kindy kids and had a bit of fun playing. When parents arrived at lunch time everyone was given a checklist and had to try to find things in the environment, like ants or gumnuts, they explored the bush medicine garden, information shelter and resin trees. We would love to get out and meet our community, do you have an event or coffee morning you would like us to attend? contact editor@victorharbortimes.com.au and we would be happy to come along and say g'day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/47c1d865-2be2-4bda-bdef-d5c028e2e254.JPG/r6_0_4273_2411_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg