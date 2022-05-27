news, local-news, Matthew Roberts, AFL, Sydney Swans, Richmond Tigers, Football

A former Langhorne Creek Football Club player is set to make his AFL debut in a Friday night blockbuster at the SCG. Winning a flag with his A Grade Hawk's side in 2018 at just the age of 15, the long journey to AFL success will taste even sweeter as Matthew Roberts will debut for the Sydney Swans on Friday, May 27, 2022. Read: Encounter Bay Football Club welcomes footy legend A Friday night footy showdown against the Richmond Tigers will be no easy task, but the former South Adelaide player will be looking to make a difference on debut. Roberts was picked at number 34 in the AFL draft surrounded by family and friends. "It was a surreal feeling to hear my name called out to be drafted into the AFL," Roberts said. "It was amazing to have all my close mates and family there to celebrate that special moment. It only happens once and it was just awesome. "I'm really stoked for the opportunity and can't wait to get stuck into it with the Sydney Swans." Sydney Swans coach John Longmire said it's always great to tell a young player they're getting to play their first game. "Matt came to the club at the end of last year in the draft and what we saw in the draft and what he's shown us over the pre-season is that he's got great composure," Coach Longmire said. "He's hard enough when he needs to be and he's a natural footballer who learns really well. It's an exciting time for him and his family. "He came into the side and adapted really quickly, he's been able to learn really quickly, he's got great game awareness, and game sense. "We know it's a different challenge in the next level up and the pressure will be on, but we feel like he's got the temperament to be able to handle that."

