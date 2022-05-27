Two local groups take home $1000 in grants

community, Goolwa Regatta Boat club, Talk Out Loud

The Goolwa Regatta Boat club and the Talk Out Loud group have both received $1000 grants to help them develop. The grants, provided by Australia Post, were given out to support and celebrate the work of local community connections. The Goolwa Regatta Yacht Club will put the money towards improving the safety equipment on board their support boats. Talk Out Loud, a youth empowerment camp based in Strathalbyn, will hold a camp for young people from diverse backgrounds to connect, form support networks and build capacity. These two groups were one of 28 across South Australia, and one of 356 in Australia to receive the grant funding. Grants were awarded to non-profit groups nominated by team members from Australia Post. Head of community at Australia Post Nicky Tracey said team members were encouraged to nominate groups based on their personal connections to an organisation. "With more than 4,000 post offices around Australia, and delivery teams travelling to the furthest corners of the country, we understand the importance of the connections our people have with the communities we serve," she said. "These grants give us an opportunity to support what matters to our team members, and to help them to help others in their local community. "We are delighted that so many of our people around Australia were keen to make a difference and nominated an organisation close to their heart for a grant."

