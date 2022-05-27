community, Hindmarsh Valley SACWA celebrates 79th birthday

Members of the Hindmarsh Valley branch of SA Country Women's Association, together with husbands and friends, celebrated their 79th birthday on May 24th with a formal lunch in the schoolroom on Hindmarsh Tiers Road. Games and competitions were ably conducted by President Sandy Williamson and Secretary Carolyn Fuller. The magnificent birthday cake, made by Belinda Lindner from 'Made at Hope Street,' was cut by longest serving member, Margaret Millard. Margaret has been a member since 1986 and has served in many Committee positions during that time. She currently holds the position of Social Secretary. The SACWA Hindmarsh Valley branch meet in the schoolroom on Hindmarsh Tiers Road on the 4th Tuesday of each month, commencing with Craft at 10am followed by the meeting at 1pm. In June, members will enjoy a soup luncheon with guest speaker Greg Pattinson, Chief Executive of Foodbank SA. Visitors are always welcome. Please contact Secretary Carolyn 0403 001 750 for an invitation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154619127/ecc336db-d61d-4f73-86a7-acd062ab5dd9.jpg/r0_268_1417_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg