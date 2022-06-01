Discover what's on around the Fleurieu

BOOK SALE
Alexandrina Library Services
Thursday, June 2, 10am-4pm, Goolwa Library. Pre-loved library items for sale, no book over 50 cents.
BEACH CLEAN
Adopt a spot clean-up
Sunday, June 5, 10am-12pm. Maslins Beach. Join a group clean-up at Maslin Beach upper carparks, playground and beach areas. Adopt A Spot Scheme will supply; collection bags, some tongs and gloves. Participants should wear enclosed shoes, a hat and bring drinking water.
PARTY TIME
Dance the Night Away
Saturday, June 4, 6.30pm-9.30pm Carrickalinga House, Torrens St, Victor Harbor. Popular local band The Royals will perform hits by the Beatles, Elvis, Kinks, Eagles and more, $10pp at door, helping support VIctor Seniors, BYO refreshments, some soft drinks available, details - John 0401 069 994.
HARP HISTORY
Australian Design and Fine Arts Society Fleurieu
Monday, June 6, 10.30am, Christian Gospel Centre, George Main Rd, Victor Harbo, hear a talk by acclaimed harpist and soloist, Emma Horwood, for a performance based lecture on the history of the harp. $25 for visitors, to book, email fleurieu@adfas.org.au or phone 0479 174 300.
RECONCILIATION
Ngarrindjeri peranbun prap
Thursday, June 9, 11.30am-1.30pm Goolwa Library, join Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri woman, Kyla McHuges for an adult sharing group, all welcome to embrace the Ngarrindjeri language and understand their deep cultural connection to Country. Bookings essential - visit www.eventbrite.com.au
WELCOME WHALES
Winter whale festival
Saturday, June 11, 9am at The Amphitheatre next to Soldiers Memorial Gardens. Join Cedric Varcoe and Mark Koolmatrie in a beautiful Ramindjeri Welcoming of the Whales and smoking ceremony.
MARKET TIME
Victor Harbor Artisan Markets
Saturday, June 11, from 10am, Railway Tce Victor Harbor. Victor Harbor Artisan Markets, wonder around 50 artisan stalls, fill your tummy with food and beverage trucks, plus live music.
YOUNG MAKERS
Kids Craft Market
Saturday, June 11, from 10am, SHAA KOO TUH REE, Railway Tce Victor Harbor. Enjoy the Kids Craft Market free face painting, come and check out these up and coming little artisans.
EVENT LISTING
What's On
