Strong weekend of netball for all teams

Wet, windy and wild weather could not stop great games of netball taking place across the region in round eight of the season. Every league team in the Great Southern Netball Association had a successful weekend, with great displays of teamwork on show from all over the area. The game to see last weekend was McLaren Vale and Mount Compass, the two top teams faced each other at the mount. The girls from McLaren Vale kept up with their winning streak and held onto their top spot on the ladder. Read more: Mount Compass put up a good fight, but with a loss of 20 points they fell to number three on the ladder, the final score was Mount Compass 30 to McLaren Vale 50. The girls from Langhorne Creek put up a good fight when they played at Willunga. But with a stronger team and the home court advantage, the Willunga girls were able take home the win. Langhorne Creek kept up their spirits with 27 points at the final whistle, and Willunga climbed to third on the ladder after they scored 56 points. The Myponga girls unfortunately continued their loosing streak when they played Victor Harbor. It was a good fight from the away team, but someone had to win, and with a stronger side and home court advantage, the Victor Harbor girls were the victors. The final score was Victor Harbor 69 to Myponga 38. It was a close match for Strathalbyn and Yankalilla, both teams played well and the Yankalilla girls came close to breaking their loosing streak. Ultimately, the girls at Strathalbyn were too strong and they took out the win. The final score was Strathalbyn 49 to Yankalilla 38. The Goolwa team had a bye. Langhorne Creek verse Goolwa will be an interesting game to see next Saturday, both teams have similar results every week. Both teams seem to be evenly matched, it could be anyone's game.

