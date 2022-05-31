Another round of the Great Southern Football League, Men's A Grade has passed and for eight rounds, one team still shows why they're the team to beat.
The undefeated McLaren Vale Eagles faced off with the Mt Compass Bulldogs and were looking to keep their streak alive.
The dogs were hoping that a home crowd could help them get the job done against these perfect Eagles.
It was a nice and competitive game that saw the Bulldogs only trail by 13 points finishing up the first quarter 2.2 (14) to 4.3 (27).
The second quarter saw the Doggies bite into the Eagles lead and head into the halftime break only eight points down. 5.3 (33) to 6.5 (41).
But like we've come to see over the eight rounds of A Grade, the Eagles turned it on when it mattered most and by the end of the third they were soaring high with a 42 point lead. 7.3 (45) to 13.9 (87).
The Eagles flew out to a 48 point win and show the league that they're the team to beat. 10.10 (70) to 18.10 (118).
Best on ground for the Eagles: Brett Ellis, Tom Harms, Codey Ellison, Samuel Bentley, Todd McKay and James Grimley.
Doggies with the biggest bite: Adam Hunter, Zigimantas Vitkunas, Corey Grove, Klaus Simons, Tom Pinyon and Jayden Weetman.
Game of the round went down in Willunga with the home team Demons, facing off with the Langhorne Creek Hawks.
With the Hawks in the middle of the pack on the ladder, this was an opportunity to show what they're made of.
The Hawks got off on the right foot, and by the halftime break, they were sitting on a 11 point lead, 56-45.
By three quarter time, it looked like the Hawks had a nice enough buffer to get the job done and get out of there with a solid win. 81-64.
But here came the Demons..
In a massive effort the Dees fought back and were hoping to give the home crowd a win to go home with. It was a massive arm wrestle with both teams wanting it, but as the final siren sounded, it was the mighty Hawks getting the one point win over the third placed Demons. 14.6 (90) to 14.5 (89).
Best Hawks: Matt Dominish, Coby Helyar, Matt Tonkin, Jack Keynes, Darcy Clifford and David Warren.
Best Dees: Brett Miegel, Brad Haskett, Job Colwell, Lachlan Scott, Darcy Scott and Ryan Sherry.
Back in Victor Harbor it was the Kangaroos hosting the Myponga/Sellicks Mudlarks and with the visiting team up and about, it was going to be a test for the Roos.
In a competitive first quarter, the Kangaroos held their own and only trailed by two kicks at the end of the first. 3.2 (20) to 5.1 (31).
From there, that's when Myponga showed their strength and began to pull away. Heading into the half, Myponga were up three straight kicks, 4.5 (29) to 7.5 (47).
By the end of the third the lead blew out to a 37 5.5 (35) to 10.12 (72) and Myponga ran away with it in the fourth with an 83 point win. 5.6 (36) to 17.17 (119).
Best Roos were: Mitchell Brook, Jesse McKinnon, Benjamin Yeomans, Samuel Basham and Harry Vincent.
Myponga's best: Ben Kennedy, Levi Proude, Luke Whitford, Matthew Flintham, Ryan Haverty and Kain Spinks.
The Strathalbyn Roosters faced off with the Yankalilla Tigers at home and with the travelling team needing a win, it was going to be a tough task.
The Tigers put up a fight and showed some improvements, but the Roosters still got the job done and ran out 45 point winners. 13.17 (95) to 8.2 (50).
Best Roosters: Austin McFarlane, Marc Elliott, Jacob Wright, Richard O'Grady, Joel Hodgson and Xavier Redden.
Tigers with the roar: Joel Kay, Jack Fitzgerald, Samuel Crawford, Ayden Duke, Angus Weir and Matthew Wilson.
The final game of the round saw the Goolwa/Port Elliot Magpies facing off with Encounter Bay.
The Maggies struggled and Encounter Bay didn't muck about and had the job done by halftime.
The Bays ran out 97 point winners 2.4 (16) to 16.17 (113) and left the Magpies with 10 rounds left to get their first win of the season.
Best of the Bays: Lachlan Williams, Bradley Kreuger, Callum Tonkin, James Brown, Fraser Tonkin and Cory Gamble.
Toughest Maggies: Daniel Fry, Oscar McCann, Brian Gill, Frazer Hayward, Luke Wilson and Willhem Norde.
After round eight, it's the perfect McLaren Vale Eagles perched on top of the ladder with eight wins and 16 points.
Myponga sit in second with six wins and 12 points, but from second to fourth only percentage separates the teams.
Even after defeat, the Willunga Demons round out the top three. Round nine is set to begin on Saturday, June 4 from 2:30pm.
