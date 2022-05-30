news, local-news, Kate Logan, Croquet, Victor Harbor Croquet Club, State Women's Croquet Championship, Middleton, croquet headquarters, Adelaide

A Victor Harbor Croquet Club member has gone up against the best and walked away with the State Women's Croquet Championship. Taking place at the Hutt Street croquet headquarters in Adelaide, Kate Logan had the right strokes and was crowned champion at the prestigious event. Photos: Sport photos from the May 28-29 weekend Residing in Middleton, Kate learned the game of croquet in the United States surrounded by family, but the terrain made it difficult at times. "I learnt in the backyard with my family and learnt to play the game with mole holes all around the place," Logan said. "When my partner and I returned to Australia we decided to find a proper croquet court and play games with the proper rules. "We lived in Adelaide and played there. That's where we learnt to play on good lawn and flat grounds." Now a part of the Fleurieu Peninsula community, meeting new people and competing against friends at the Victor Harbor Croquet Club is a wonderful way to hone her craft. "It's a really good group of people who have been playing together for a while and they're all so supportive," Logan said. "We compete against each other, but we're also very supportive of one another. I really enjoy the team atmosphere at the club and we play, along with practice nearly all year round. "We have a competition that we look forward to each year, but we haven't had it for a while, so we're hoping we get to compete against one another this year. "The club is very supportive of new people, beginners and players of all levels. We all have such a great time in an even better atmosphere." Read More: Hindmarsh Valley SACWA celebrates 79th birthday Walking into the State Women's Croquet Championship competition, Kate knew she had to play her best to beat the best. "I was pretty focused to play my best. I was very pleased to come first this time," Logan said. "I knew I had to play my best. Each hit, each stroke and each hoop counted in the end. I had to play my best the whole time and every game. "It takes a lot of focus to do that all day. I felt satisfied that I had put my mind to it and won." With such an excellent achievement under her belt, Kate is enjoying the victory for now, but also looking toward the next challenge. "I'll be playing at the National Championships in September," Logan said. "The team will be selected very shortly and we will then begin to train with one another, singles and doubles. "There will be a Women's National Championship and a National State Competition. "Those games will be played mostly in Adelaide, but I'm really looking forward to it."

