The Times

Madi Russell has been announced as the Vice Captain for the SANFLW Team of the Year

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
May 31 2022 - 7:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOMEGROWN TALENT: Vice Captain of the SANFLW Team of the Year, Madi Russell with her Head Coach Mark Moody. Photo: SANFLW.

From quickly crafting her game with the mighty Yankalilla Tigers, to captaining the Bloods of West Adelaide, this Fleurieu footy product is a star on the rise.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.