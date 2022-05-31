From quickly crafting her game with the mighty Yankalilla Tigers, to captaining the Bloods of West Adelaide, this Fleurieu footy product is a star on the rise.
In a tough 2022 season with the West Adelaide Football Club, she never let her teammates' heads drop and the SANFLW see a world of potential in Yankalilla's Madi Russell.
Her determination, game and leadership has seen her named Vice Captain in the SANFLW Team of the Year.
Starting her footy career with the Yankalilla Tigers, Madi was a raw prospect, but has quickly taken to the game and her potential is endless.
"I played netball my whole life in Yank and the Tigers were putting a team together," Russell said.
"I was set to travel Europe for a few months, so I played the first few games just because I wanted to give footy a try in 2018.
"I had absolutely no idea what I was doing. I didn't know any of the rules and I'd only watched the game growing up.
"I then went travelling and lived my best life for a while. I returned to play footy in 2019. I played a few games for Aldinga, then moved on to Westies.
"I hadn't played many games when I got to Westies and it's a running joke with my coach that he didn't know what made him give me a call for a girl who'd played less than 15 games in her life."
That quick succession to the game can be attributed to the supportive community that she grew up in.
"I played sports for Yankalilla my whole life," Russell said.
"The Tigers are the club I've grown up with, known and loved. It's got that family environment about it. I think women's footy brought that in closer.
"Playing for Yank, I got to play with friends I grew up with. I played with my best mate and we got to have our family and friends come out and watch us.
"If you're a mum, a 14 year old girl, or never touched a footy, everyone gets to play. It's really inclusive.
"Those are some of my best memories of my time there and I love the community."
It was a trying season for the Bloods, but that never stopped Madi and she knew the hard work put in would pay off.
"Westies had a rough season on the leaderboard. We lost a lot of girls from the grand final side last year due to AFLW, pregnancy or injury," Russell said.
"We have a very young, fresh side who have never played SANFLW foot before. I think when I got named vice captain, I was shocked.
"My concentration was purely on making sure the girls were positive and making footy fun. Losing isn't fun, but I love that the hard work was recongised.
"A lot of people only see what's on the scoreboard, but not a lot of what goes on behind the scenes."
When news broke she had made the Team of the Year squad, it was a humbling experience, but it wasn't the only accolade she would receive for the season.
"I'm very honoured to receive the Vice Captain spot," Russell said.
"We had the SANFLW presentation on Tuesday, May 24 and the Westies presentation night on Friday, May 27. I got the best and fairest, but I also received the player's player for the second year in a row," Russell said.
"I think that's the biggest compliment to myself. What I put into the season, I can get out of as well. It's not all about the scoreboard.
"Footy is a massive social event and having a great culture at a club is so important to the development of the club.
"It's been amazing and I'm very happy with that."
