Man arrested after police seize cannabis crop

A 45-year-old Victor Harbor man has been arrested after a community tip-off led local police to search his home.
When police attended the Canterbury Road home, on Monday May 30 at 11.30am, they found 11 cannabis plants being grown hydroponically, cannabis, a prohibited knife and a knuckle duster.
The man has been reported for cultivating cannabis, possessing cannabis, possessing prohibited weapon and possessing prescribed equipment.
He will be summonsed to appear in the Victor Harbor Court at a later date.
Anyone with information about the sale, supply, manufacture or possession of illicit drugs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au You can remain anonymous.
