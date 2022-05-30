We caught up with the social Scrabble group

Today we caught up with the social Scrabble club at the Victor Harbor Library.
It was great fun have a conversation and get to know the members who come down each Monday to have a social outing and keep their mind active.
Having never played Scrabble, it was interesting to learn the rules, and as a writer, it was interesting to see the words that players came up with.
This afternoon, Monday May 30, seven people came down to play, enjoy each others company, and test their minds.
The group meets every Monday from 1-3pm in the library and there is no joining fee, anyone is welcome to come along and have a game.
We would love to get out and meet our community, do you have an event or coffee morning you would like us to attend? contact editor@victorharbortimes.com.au and we would be happy to come along and say g'day.
