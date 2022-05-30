Man to face court after illicit drugs found in Victor Harbor

Victor Harbor Police have acted on information from the public who reported a man in relation to an illicit hydroponic set-up.
Just before 11.30am, Monday, May 30, patrols attended a house on Canterbury Road, Victor Harbor and conducted a search.
Police located 11 cannabis plants being grown hydroponically along with an amount of cannabis, a prohibited knife and a knuckle duster.
The 45-year-old occupant has been reported for cultivate cannabis, possess cannabis, possess prohibited weapon and possess prescribed equipment.
He will be summonsed to appear in the Victor Harbor Court at a later date.
Anyone with information about the sale, supply, manufacture or possession of illicit drugs is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au
You can remain anonymous.
