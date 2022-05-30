The Times

45-year-old reported for cannabis possession

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated May 30 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:20am
Man to face court after illicit drugs found in Victor Harbor

Victor Harbor Police have acted on information from the public who reported a man in relation to an illicit hydroponic set-up.

