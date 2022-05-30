Police are warning communities about the dangers of taking unprescribed medications as a 20- year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to large quantities of fake 'Xanax' tablets.
On Thursday, May 26, police from SAPOL's Serious and Organised Crime Branch seized approximately 10,000 white, oblong tablets labelled as 'Xanax'.
The tablets were analysed by Forensic Science SA and identified to be the controlled substance Clonazolam.
A 20-year-old Mawson Lakes man has since been arrested and charged with one count of attempt trafficking in a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug (Clonazolam aka 'Xanax'), one count of resist arrest, one count of trafficking in a large commercial quantity of a controlled drug, one count of money laundering, one count of unlawful possession and one count of possess prohibited weapon.
He was refused bail and appeared in the Adelaide Magistrate's court the same day.
Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson, Officer in Charge of the Serious and Organised Crime Branch said the seized tablets were destined for illegal sale and could have had catastrophic consequences for people choosing to take them.
"We want the community, including young people, to be aware that products for sale on the internet or via other sources are dangerous," Detective Superintendent Thompson said.
"Criminals manufacture these products using potentially dangerous and poisonous ingredients, for their own gain.
"Ingesting tablets or substances from unknown sources can be potentially fatal or lead to an overdose."
