SAPOL's Serious and Organised Crime Branch seize approximately 10,000 fake tablets

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
May 30 2022 - 8:30pm
This is what the fake tablets are set to look like. SAPOL urge communities to be on the look out. Photo: SAPOL.

Police are warning communities about the dangers of taking unprescribed medications as a 20- year-old man has been arrested on charges relating to large quantities of fake 'Xanax' tablets.

