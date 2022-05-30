The Bureau of Meteorology at 5pm on Monday, May 30 issued a severe weather warning for Kangaroo Island and the Lower South East.
Locations which may be affected by damaging winds could include Mount Gambier, Clare, Murray Bridge, Kingscote, Hawker and Jamestown.
Weather Situation: A deep low pressure system moving to New South Wales this evening is resulting in strong and gusty southwesterly winds over much of eastern South Australia, with damaging winds possible over the Flinders Ranges for the remainder of this evening.
Southwesterly flow will strengthen over the south and southeast of South Australia in the early hours of Tuesday morning as a series of troughs move in from the Southern Ocean, bringing a risk of damaging winds until Tuesday evening.
DAMAGING WINDS averaging 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the Flinders, North East Pastoral, and Mid North districts, easing later this evening.
DAMAGING WINDS averaging 70 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h are possible over the Mid North, Mount Lofty Ranges, Kangaroo Island and parts of Yorke Peninsula, Murraylands, Upper South East, and Lower South East districts from the early hours of Tuesday morning, easing during Tuesday evening.
Severe weather is no longer occurring in the West Coast, Lower Eyre Peninsula, Eastern Eyre Peninsula, Riverland and North West Pastoral districts and the warning for these districts is CANCELLED.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;
* Secure or put away loose items around your property.
* Stay indoors, away from windows, while conditions are severe.
The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11pm ACST Monday.
Warnings are also available through TV and Radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.
The Bureau and State Emergency Service would appreciate warnings being broadcast regularly.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
