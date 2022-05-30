The Times

Severe weather warning issued for Kangaroo Island and Lower South East districts

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated May 30 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:59am
Storm warning - severe weather warning issued at 5pm on May 30, 2022.

The Bureau of Meteorology at 5pm on Monday, May 30 issued a severe weather warning for Kangaroo Island and the Lower South East.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

