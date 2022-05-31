The Southern Strikers were in action and the seniors kicked off with a big win at home.
Breakers v South Coast United
Once again the Breakers were unstoppable put on an absolute clinic.
With superior touch and ball control the Breakers dominated possession with their simple passing game. And with the attack of Horrocks, Weston, Kleinig and Bainbridge it wasn't long before the goals started to come.
The visitors found it hard to get the ball past the midfield pairing of Harris and Barnett. Barth made his first start for the season slotting in at centre back alongside Hird.
Full backs Church and Warren were proving to be the starting point of most attacks with the solid goalkeeper Dunstone between the sticks. At the half-time break the home side were up 3-0.
The second half saw the introduction of Rhys Sinclair making an immediate impact with his sublime touch and setting up play.
Ten minutes into the second half the Breakers had a forth and then the flood gates opened up with the goals coming thick and fast.
Midway through the half the Breakers bought on the fresh legs of Brooks and John to run the game out. The final score was Breakers 10 - South Coast 0.
It was another great performance from the top of the table Breakers with Horrocks scoring his third hat trick in three weeks and also Western picked up a hat trick of his own. Barnett, Sinclair, Bainbridge and Brooks all chimed in with goals and goalkeeper Dunstone got his fourth clean sheet of the season.
Next week the Breakers have the big road trip to One Tree Hill.
Southern Breakers U14's catch-up game against Croydon JSL was on Sunday at Breakers Park. The game was tough and the opposition was strong.
The first 15 minutes saw Croydon FC take the upper hand scoring three consecutive goals.
Some quick passing from the Southern Breakers landed the ball to Eddy Yeoward's quick feet, who ran through and beat the defenders to score a stunner.
Croydon FC scored again bringing the half time score of 1-4.
During the second half a penalty was awarded to Croydon FC. With the team's goal keeper out of action, it was a tense moment for Jack Congerton who had stepped into the position. Jack placed himself well, dived right, and when the ball deflected off the post got a touch to make the save.
Croydon FC scored another two goals in rapid succession.
In the dying minutes of the game Southern Breakers forced a corner and with no time to lose team captain Kobi Hird threw the kitchen sink pushing his team into the box. The ball crossed in and Eddy made contact to send it in making the full-time score 2-6.
Southern Breakers coach gave the team a stern talking to in the interval about the lack of communication and poor positioning. This was evident from improvement in their second half performance and the score does not reflect their missed opportunities and quality of play.
A tough game for Under 10's
This week the team travelled to O'Sullivan's Beach to play South Adelaide Red. South Adelaide Red started strong making several attempts at goal early in the game, with Goalkeeper Jaxson responding well with some incredible saves.
Breakers defence had to work hard from the offset with South Adelaide Red demonstrating their strength and skills with controlling the ball confidently.
Breakers, mid-field player, Flynn Bicknell ran determinedly throughout the match, applying pressure and successfully winning challenges, along with Lincoln Jamieson and Ajay Kolarik.
South Adelaide Red continued to attack strongly resulting in two goals within the final five minutes of the first half.
Southern Breakers were eager for a goal with forward player, Hunter Hogan applying his speed to run the ball forward, but South Adelaide Red responded by closing in and deflecting the ball away from goals.
The overall strength of South Adelaide made it difficult for Southern Breakers to score with the result being 4-0.
Breakers should feel proud of their efforts and willpower today against a dominant team. They next play Plympton Bulldogs at Breakers Park.
Under 11's - 29 May 2022
The Southern Breakers Under 11 Boys travelled to Karingal Reserve for a 10:30 start against Seaford Rangers Gold.
First half was a tightly contested game, with good play from both teams, with the ball shared equally between each end.
Five minutes before the half time break, with great placement of Breakers players in the attack, Milan Ferrero scored the first goal for the game. Half time Seaford 0, Breakers 1.
Second half followed a similar intensity, with some good efforts unfortunately not paying off.
Seaford managed to put together a couple of runs, which resulted in finding the back of the net.
Final score Seaford 2, Breakers 1.
Other Scores:
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.