Students and groups around the Fleurieu Peninsula are pausing to reflect on history this Reconciliation Week.
This year's theme, "Be Brave. Make Change." is a challenge to all Australians- individuals, families, communities, organisations and government-to Be Brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can Make Change for the benefit of all Australians.
Advertisement
Encounter Lutheran College, Port Elliot Kindergarten, and other local groups have reflected and acknowledged Reconciliation Week, which runs Friday May 27, to Friday June 3.
On National Sorry Day, Thursday, May 26, junior students at Encounter Lutheran College heard stories from Ngarrindjeri man Cedric Varcoe about his family, how Country was made, and how Aboriginal peoples lived before white man came.
Mr Varcoe spoke of the Miwi (spirit) that is within everyone and connects us to life, he also encouraged the children to connect and listen to Country.
"We all got Miwi," he said.
Mr Varcoe performed a smoking ceremony and told the children about what National Sorry Day means and how his family had been impacted through the stolen generation.
"The inter-generational trauma that came from that and the mistreatment of our people, and acknowledging it is acknowledging 'yes it did happen', but it is also acknowledging where things went wrong." he said.
"it should have never have been like that.
"Australia is built from us, from our labour and none of that has been acknowledged."
On the first day of Reconciliation Week children from the Port Elliot Kindergarten went on an excursion to Ratalang (Basham Beach) Conservation Reserve.
The reserve has been of great importance to the Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri peoples throughout history.
When students arrived at the reserve they had their usual yuntulun (mat time), which includes an Acknowledgement of Country.
During the morning the children worked hard to propagate 200 plants which will help preserve the sand dunes in the conservation park.
The City of Victor Harbor has also encouraged residents to reflect this week and have planned a number of free events to educate and help the community understand the importance of recognising an often forgotten part of Australian history.
Two showings of the Nunga Screen, on Tuesday May 31, at the Victa Cinema will celebrate First Nations culture, stories and language and feature Mr Varcoe.
Two Ngarrindjeri language class will be held at the Victor Harbor Library with Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri woman Kyla McHughes
And dreamtime videos will play on a loop in the library meeting room. The films feature local Dreamtime Stories and will be running on a loop all day on Monday 30 May 2022 and Wednesday 1 June 2022.
For more information about the council run events visit their website.
Advertisement
How are you making change this Reconciliation Week? Let us know at editor@victorharbortimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.