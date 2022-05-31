Encounter Bay Bowling Club were back in action and having some friendly competitions.
The Tuesday, May 24 President's Pairs was sponsored by Betta Home Living.
Advertisement
The winners were Paul Sunman and Ken Jarvis on 33 plus 20.
Only a small number of bowlers for Thursday Social Bowls which was a shame as the weather was perfect (not quite as forecast).
The winners were the pair of Doug Pudney and Bruce Williams on 33 plus 24.
Second were Warren Watkins, Colin Jones and Helen Williams on 33 plus 9.
No Saturday Bowls due to forecast inclement weather.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.