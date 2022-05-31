Whale watching season has officially begun after the first whale sighting was reported last week.
On Thursday May 19 at 9.30am a southern right whale was spotted from a boat about 2kms out to sea off Newland Head, Waitpinga.
Advertisement
Since then, there have been a number of other reported sightings in the area.
Read more:
Whales seem to, so far, be liking the waters off of Port Elliot this season and there have been numerous sightings at Freemans Lookout and Knights Beach.
Other popular whale watching spots are Frenchman's Rock and Boomer Beach.
Between May and October each year whales can be found in large numbers in the Encounter Marine Park in Victor Harbor, whales can also be found along the cost of the Eyre and York Peninsulas and in the Far West Coast Marine Park at Head of Bight.
Regional Coordinator Marine Parks Jon Emmett said the annual migration of whales to South Australian waters occurs during the cooler months, which is when they mate, give birth and nurse their young.
"Whale-watching is a fantastic nature-based experience, about many thousands of people take part in this activity each year in South Australia," he said.
"You can enjoy watching these magnificent whales breaching, body-rolling and tail-slapping from on-shore viewing platforms at both the Head of Bight and Victor Harbor areas, or by booking a boat tour with a private tour operator.
"Most whale sightings in South Australian waters are either southern right whales or humpback whales."
Mr Emmett said to help protect the whales in South Australian waters there are approach limits in place.
"Vessels must not approach marine mammals closer than 100 metres," he said.
"Where whale calves are present and in more sensitive areas in Encounter Bay, vessels should not approach within 300 metres.
"Drones are becoming more popular with whale watchers, however operators must not fly their drone within 300 metres of a whale. Expiation fees apply if people do not adhere to these limits."
For more information check out the SA Whale Centre website at www.sawhalecentre.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.