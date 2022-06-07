Local doctor honoured for longstanding rural service

Dr Stephen Brooks was recently honoured for 25 years of serving rural communities, but said his family are the ones who should have been awarded, not him.
He received the Rural Doctors Workforce Agency (RDWA) 25 years Long Service Award on Saturday, May 14, though he has been working rurally for about 29 years.
Dr Brooks said he was never interested in medicine until he spent his final year of high school on exchange in Kansas City, USA, and was hosted by the family of a leading cardiovascular surgeon, Dr William Reed.
"It was a wonderful experience," he said.
"I had absolutely no interest in medicine until I went overseas, and he was undoubtedly inspirational for the direction I took.
"He pioneered cardiac surgery in the midwest of the United States, he was very well known and respected."
On his return to Australia he was accepted into medicine at the University of Adelaide, and completed most of his studies through the Royal Adelaide and Queen Elizabeth hospitals.
On completion of his studies in 1987, Dr Brooks worked at Modbury Hospital, Gosford Hospital (NSW), the Queen Elizabeth where he completed a Diploma of Obstetrics, and the Lyell McEwin Hospital.
"Medicine, one of the fantastic things about it is every little specialty that you get involved with -you think you can get involved deeper and do more with," he said.
In need of a sea change, he came to Victor Harbor to settle down with his wife Tanya and first daughter, Emily in 1993.
He said there were a lot of deciding factors when choosing Victor Harbor, namely it was where Mrs Brooks' family was located, and it was a good distance from the beach and other natural wonders.
After settling into the region, the couple had two more children Esther and Hannah.
During '93 Dr Brooks worked as a locum doctor at Goolwa Medical Clinic and a GP at Mount Pleasant.
From 1994 to 2017, Dr Brooks worked at Norfolk House Medical Centre.
"I worked with some great doctors there who're really hard workers," he said.
But after 23 years at the practice he was getting itchy feet and was looking for something more.
"I was at the point where I had to make a decision about my career and where I would go in the future," he said.
He explained he had enjoyed emergency medicine, anaesthetics, and obstetrics, but had a special interest in skin cancer medicine.
That is when he decided to branch out on his own and start Skintech Medical.
"I wanted to be able to build a dedicated service facility," he said.
"It's been a really good journey to start something up and enjoy the process, develop our skills, build our repertoire of services and to deliver that with a high standard."
Dr Brooks explained it was hard to single out a particular moment or period that would be the highlight of his career.
"Medicine has been a fascinating and rewarding career for me but certainly not without its moments or challenges," he said.
"I found obstetrics enormously rewarding and gratifying.
"I've always enjoyed my accident and emergency medicine and still have a strong passion for doing my anaesthetics.
"Building Skintech with a dedicated purpose of trying to save lives and reduce the mortality and morbidity of skin cancer in our area has been enormously challenging and rewarding.
"To be able to create an environment to give patients a good patient experience along the way has been most important.
"At the end of the day, if each of us, no matter what we do, can find something that helps someone else along the way, that would be my highlight."
