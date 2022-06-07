The Times
Meet the Locals

Local doctor honoured for longstanding rural service

SC
By Sophie Conlon
June 7 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Stephen Brooks opened Skintech Medical in 2017. Picture: Sophie Conlon

Dr Stephen Brooks was recently honoured for 25 years of serving rural communities, but said his family are the ones who should have been awarded, not him.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.