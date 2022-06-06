Young netballer celebrates impressive milestone

An up and coming netball star has celebrated after recently hitting an impressive milestone in the sport she loves.
Thirteen-year-old Chelsea Hicks played her 100th game of netball for the Mount Compass Netball club on Saturday, May 28.
Advertisement
Playing in the inters 3 this year, on the exciting day Chelsea played against McLaren Vale.
Read more:
Before the game, she said it would be a tough one, but believed her team could pull off the win.
Unfortunately, McLaren Vale took won the game by only five points (Mount Compass 22 to McLaren Vale 27).
As Vice Captain, it is Chelsea's responsibility to help her teammates through warm up before games and make sure spirit is high.
"It's a pretty good team," she said.
Chelsea has been playing the sport for Mount Compass since she was seven, but was interested from a much younger age.
"My fist game was when I was seven, but I started Net Set Go when I was five," she said.
Chelsea predominately plays in the goal shooting positions, but said she could not say how many points she had scored through her 100 games.
For Chelsea, her favourite thing about netball was the camaraderie between her and her teammates, and of course winning games.
She explained her team worked well together, but were still finding their footings this season.
"Last year we were really good, we won grand final," she said.
"But this year it is more of a trial and error year, we've all been put up in my team so it's a bit tougher."
To celebrate the milestone, Chelsea hung out with her teammates and ate a whole bunch of lollies.
She said her team had the best coaches and she hoped she could be a netballer when she was older, either professionally or for Mont Compass.
She explained she looked up to fellow Mount Compass player, her mother, Kelly Hicks and hoped they would play together in the coming years.
Advertisement
Mrs Hicks said she was incredibly proud of Chelsea and her accomplishment.
"I love it, I love watching her, she's pretty good," she said.
"She puts a lot of effort and she is very passionate about it, very passionate about her game and her team.
"I think is very important to be involved in a team sport and I couldn't be prouder."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.