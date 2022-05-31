We were at the Victa Cinema today in recognition of Reconciliation Week

This evening we went down to the Victa Cinema for the Nunga Screen in recognition of Reconciliation Week.
Nunga Screen shares and celebrates First Nations culture, stories and language through film and is traveling around the state for Reconciliation and NAIDOC Weeks.
Cinema staff said around 50 people have came to the 2pm showing, while about 60 people came to the 7pm showing.
This year's program is made up of 11 short films that are all South Australian and made by First Nation filmmakers.
Local Ramindjeri Ngarrindjeri Elders Cedric Varcoe and Mark Koolmatrie both featured in the films.
Mr Vercoe's film focused on his art and how it tells stories and Mr Koolmatrie's film centred around conversation and healing.
The nine other short films centred around love, friendship, healing country practices, of belonging, community, culture, and above all the strength and connection of First Nations peoples to their land and culture.
Attendees said they came as they were enthusiastic about learning more about Aboriginal heritage.
Nunga Screen will travel to northern parts of SA before returning to Goolwa on July 6, for more information on future showings visit, https://www.countryarts.org.au/events/nunga-screen-2022/
