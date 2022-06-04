Encouragement Rally in support of gun control this weekend

An Encouragement Rally in support of teachers and students in the USA after several school shootings will happen in Victor Harbor this weekend.
On Sunday, June 5 at 4pm, teachers from throughout the Fleurieu Peninsula will unite at Connell Reserve, Broad Way, (off Peace St) in Victor Harbor to show support for the teachers and students in the American shootings.
Encouragement Rally Organiser, Mark Tenny said no one should have to go to work worried about a tragedy.
"Teachers should not be going to work each day, and students should be focused on their learning, not worrying about whether they will come home to their families each night, as a result of a constitutional right," Mr Tenny said.
"As teachers we want to show our support to all teachers and students in the USA to say we are with you as you go about your daily job and learning.
"It is totally unacceptable that you have to live with this uncertainty and anxiety each day.
"We are with you."
The walk will conclude at Warland Reserve, Victor Harbor, at 4.30pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
