Victor Harbor, Goolwa, Aldinga ambulance stations set to receive a share in $187.2M

The new State Government is keeping up with its election promises and will invest $187.2 million into revitalising the South Australian Ambulance Service (SAAS).
In the State Budget, to be delivered on Thursday, June 2, funding will be committed to build five new state-of-the-art ambulance stations, and rebuild four existing sites including the Victor Harbor station.
Funding will also go towards upgrading ten stations around the state, including the Goolwa and Aldinga stations.
Mr Picton said the Malinauskas Government inherited a health system that was sorely neglected by the Liberal Party.
"The Malinauskas Labor Government is reversing that neglect and rebuilding SA Ambulance Service both with new infrastructure and importantly with 350 extra ambos," he said.
"We are also working hard to help fix the former Government's terrible record on ramping."
State Premier Peter Malinauskas, who visited the Fleurieu Peninsula while on the campaign trail, said the investment would replace infrastructure that our ambulance officers have been putting up with for too long.
"My Government is committed to backing ambos and giving them the resources they need to do their job," he said.
"With our first budget, we begin the process of fixing our state's ramping crisis."
South Australian treasurer Stephen Mullighan said the SAAS was neglected for too long under the previous government, and this funding would deliver health infrastructure to support ambulance officers.
