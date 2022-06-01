The Times

Victor Harbor, Goolwa, Aldinga ambulance stations set to receive a share in $187.2M

SC
By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 1 2022 - 3:28am, first published 1:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Premier Peter Malinauskas visited the Victor Harbor Ambulance Station and promised the rebuild while on the campaign trail in Janurary. Picture: File

The new State Government is keeping up with its election promises and will invest $187.2 million into revitalising the South Australian Ambulance Service (SAAS).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SC

Sophie Conlon

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.