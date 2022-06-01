Alexandrina Council's Growth Team have been announced as winners of an award for their work to support local tourism businesses.
The Growth Team was the winner of the 21st Annual LG Professional SA Excellence in Local Economic Development Award.
Advertisement
Nigel Morris, Alexandrina Council's Chief Executive Officer said it was an exciting accomplishment.
"We are excited to be winners in the LG Professional SA Excellence Awards this year," Mr Morris said.
"Our renewed approach to economic development has been inspired by listening to the people and businesses of our region, and we will look forward to continuing this strong support for local businesses to see the region thrive."
In the last year, Alexandrina Council's Growth team, under the banner of Business Alexandrina, have helped tourism within the region bring in a record $612 million.
Major projects, such as the Goolwa Wharf Precinct are set to create focal points for tourism and spaces where people and businesses interact.
Smaller tourism operators and other businesses can also cross- pollinate and feed each other's growth.
CEO of LG Professionals SA, Rhiannon Grebenshikoff said its an excellent opportunity to recognise the hard work teams are putting in.
"The event is a showcase of the amazing services and programs that local government delivers each year to our communities," Ms Grebenshikoff said.
"It's an excellent opportunity to recognise and celebrate those achievements."
The Local Government Professionals held the 21st Annual Leadership Excellence Awards Gala Dinner on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.