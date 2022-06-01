The Times

Alexandrina Council's Growth Team have been awarded at the LG Professionals SA awards

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
June 1 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Alexandrina and Tourism team representatives at the awards night, Lisa ODonoghue, Manager Economic Development and Jess Harris, Business Development Officer. Photo: Supplied.

Alexandrina Council's Growth Team have been announced as winners of an award for their work to support local tourism businesses.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Welch

Matt Welch

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Victor Harbor news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.