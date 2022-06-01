The Goolwa Branch of National Trust have celebrated a 50th anniversary in absolute style.
The event was an Open Day at its Museum History Centre and was a part of the South Australia History Festival Event.
It was also a 50th celebration of operating from the premises.
Visitors saw many exhibits including Australia's first mobile home (1929), Graham Middleton's wet suit (1991), the Hutchinson Quilt (1853), Ernst Kaps' piano (1878), Ngarrindjeri artefacts, photographs of local WWI and WWII enlistees, a replica of a horse drawn railway carriage between Goolwa and Port Elliot (1854), a replica of a local blacksmith shop, River Murray historical shipping display, a steam winch (1881) and Water Witch artefacts (1835).
Many visitors had questions about family history and properties around Goolwa and on Hindmarsh Island.
They also shared their knowledge which has added to the branch's historical archives.
The Lions Club of Goolwa provided an enjoyable "Sausage sizzle" throughout the day. Thanks to David, Barry, Dennis and Geoff.
Alexandrina Council was represented by Cr Michael Scott.
A 50th anniversary birthday cake was cut by long term branch stalwarts: Frank Tuckwell (President), Barry Griffin (Vice - President), Anthony Presgrave (Property Officer) and Bob Williams (Chief Archivist).
A very big thanks to Angela for her baking.
Watching the birthday cake being cut (and eating anniversary cup cakes) were students from Goolwa Primary School who earlier had visited the Museum History Centre and completed activity sheets.
Thanks to Jean for facilitating the students' visit.
