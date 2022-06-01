Her lifelong love for the game has seen this Back Valley Tennis Club member win four medals in the Australian Masters Games in Perth.
From 1987, the week long Masters event has athletes from around the country compete and enjoy their selected sport while going up against opponents they may have never met.
Advertisement
Taking the competition by storm, Valerie Klemasz won the gold for women's sixty five plus doubles, gold for the seventy plus singles, silver for sixty five plus doubles and bronze for the sixty plus singles.
Klemasz said it was a wonderful feeling to represent her community on such a big stage.
"Back Valley Tennis Club are all oldies like me, but they were very proud of me and I think it gave the whole club a buzz," Klemasz said.
There has been a lifelong love affair with the game of tennis for Klemasz. Her family commitments growing up kept her from exploring her game further, but she's very much loving the time on the court now.
"I was selected to represent the state as a junior, but couldn't as I was 14 at the time and the coaches asked my mother if I could be a part of the team," Klemasz said.
"My mother apologised to them and told them I had to go to work as I am one of 16 children.
"I was always quite good at tennis and have played on and off my whole life."
It wasn't until the move to Victor Harbor that she had that passion reignited and picked up the racquet again and hasn't put it down since.
"When I moved to Victor Harbor, I thought I'd get out in the community and try my hand at playing tennis again," Klemasz said.
"I started playing at the local schools as the courts were there to use. I then went on to win a gold in the regional games held in Bordertown along with a bronze.
"After that I thought I'll head on over to the Masters in Perth and give it a go."
It wasn't just the competition Klemasz enjoyed, she formed lifelong bonds and those new friendships will see her compete overseas.
"I played doubles with a lovely lady called Arlene Diaz from Guam," Klemasz said.
"Arlene invited me to be her partner from now on. She's 10 years my junior, but she's invited me to play in the Pan Pacific Games in November on the Gold Coast.
"She's also invited me to play in Penang, Indonesia which is very exciting."
Advertisement
The duo complimented each others' game and they formed one absolute machine of a team.
"I have a very strong serve and forehand, but my weakness is my backhand and volley game. Arlene had a fabulous backhand and was brilliant at the net, we won the final 6-1," Klemasz said.
"We completed each other's game and that's what teamwork is all about. I got such a buzz when we won the gold.
"It was a great feeling and she is a wonderful partner."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.