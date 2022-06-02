Willunga Almond Blossom Festival blooms again

After two years of disruptions the Willunga Almond Blossom Festival is back and will be better than ever.
On Saturday July 30 and Sunday July 31 Willunga's Recreation Park will come alive like it has done almost every year since 1969.
The flowering almond blossom trees around town signal the beginning of all the almond fun.
The festival will be overflowing with almond for eating, cracking, cooking and colouring in.
The weekend is one of traditions, one of the most renowned is that of the Festival Cake, which was instigated in 2019.
Each year since then, an almond cake recipe has been chosen and cooks of all ages have been invited to bake the special cake and enter Almond Cookery Competition.
This years recipe was created by Helen Korakianitis, who said the cake was the perfect indulgence.
"The taste that carries through the cake is a nod to the Fleurieu Peninsula and I am truly honoured to be able to share this recipe with the Willunga community," she said.
Other highlights will include are 'meet the grower' sessions, show rides, side shows, kids craft and giant games with Girl Guides, an animal nursery, mini golf, and circus performers.
Festival goers can also enjoy the Almond Cookery Competition display, Devonshire teas and live music both afternoons.
Two big highlights for the weekend are the fireworks display on Saturday afternoon and the Almond Cracking Competition on Sunday afternoon.
The festival is one of the main fundraising efforts to support the development of Recreation Park.
Money is earmarked to install a new sprung wooden floor in the Festival Hall and to air-condition the Show Hall.
Also on the agenda is the purchase of new kitchen facilities and as funds become available, there will be further additions and improvements to the buildings.
