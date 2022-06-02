The Times
We Were at

Victor Harbor's town crier proclaims Queen's platinum glory

By Sophie Conlon
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:36am, first published 9:00am
Victor Harbor's town crier Mike Willet has read a proclamation in honour of Queen Elizabeth as part of platinum jubliee celebrations.

