Main South Road duplication, Cape Jervis port upgrade in 2022 SA Budget

The Fleurieu Peninsula will benefit from $125 million over two years for full duplication of Main South Road earmarked in the 2022 SA Budget.
This vital route extends from Adelaide down the peninsula and governments of both persuasions have promised improvements.
State member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said the improvements slated in the budget will include three overtaking lanes between Myponga and Cape Jervis.
Also for the Fleurieu Peninsula is $15 million in 2023-24 additional funding to upgrade the port infrastructure at Cape Jervis and Penneshaw taking total project cost to $37 million.
Statewide, the government is to spend $2.4 billion more on health over the next four years, with funding for hospital and ambulance infrastructure upgrades, 350 additional paramedics and ambulance officers, 101 more doctors, 300 more nurses, and 326 hospital and mental health beds.
Other big ticket items for the regions in the budget include $177.5 million over the next four years to build 150 new houses and refit about 100 untenanted houses.
Transport was a top priority, with a total of $12 million over four years to reintroduce a registration concession for vehicle owners in remote areas.
Country bus services will get $4.9 million over three years to maintain accessibility for regional communities and $416 000 will be spent over four years to investigate better integration opportunities for public transport in regional centres.
There will be $2 million in the next year to replace fire-towers with new technologies while keeping existing services running.
The regions will also get 15 new Aboriginal park rangers by June 30, 2025 through a $5 million programme.
The South Australian Government has also earmarked $1 million over four years to ensure government notices are published in regional newspapers.
There will also be $1 million to establish a northern and a southern domestic violence prevention and recovery hub to undertake work to support people experiencing domestic violence, empower women, and raise community awareness of domestic violence and related issues.
A $10 million over four year upgrade to the Kingscote Hospital has been added to the budget, along with a $4 million over two years construction of the new visitor precinct at Cape Willoughby.
More information is available on the SA State Government website.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
