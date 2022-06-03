A car has been allegedly stolen in Beaumont by three teenagers and the situation came to an end in the Fleurieu.
Three teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a Beaumont home in the early hours of this morning.
About 12.30am on Wednesday, June 1, a group of up to eight teenagers pulled up in a maroon vehicle on Katoomba Road at Beaumont and were seen by residents entering numerous properties.
Police have alleged the youths entered a carport and stole an Audi sedan and an e-bike. The occupants were home at the time but were not confronted.
The stolen Audi was fitted with a tracking device and it was tracked through the hills and Mount Barker.
About 2am on the same date, a member of the public reported a vehicle fire at Christie Downs Railway Station.
The vehicle was identified as a maroon VW Tiguan which has been stolen from a Brighton address overnight on May 28.
The VW was completely destroyed as a result of the fire. The car was seen being driven near to the stolen Audi prior to it being set alight.
About half an hour later the Audi was located at Semmens Road, McLaren Vale after running out of petrol. Southern District and Hills Fleurieu patrols were quickly on scene and set up cordons in the area.
A short time later three teenagers were arrested after attempting to flee in a taxi.
An 18-year-old from Seaford Meadows, an 18-year-old from Morphett Vale and a 15-year-old boy from Christies Beach were charged with aggravated serious criminal trespass, illegal use and theft.
All three were refused police bail and appeared in court on Thursday June 2, 2022.
The stolen Audi was recovered and will be examined by crime scene investigators.
Detectives are investigating these incidents and are following up on positive lines of enquiries.
Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au. You can remain anonymous.
