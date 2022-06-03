The Times

Teens arrested in McLaren Vale after allegedly stealing car

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
Updated June 3 2022 - 2:06am, first published 1:42am
A car has been allegedly stolen in Beaumont by three teenagers and the situation came to an end in the Fleurieu.

