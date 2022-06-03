Business Victor Harbor provides training, resources

Business Victor Harbor (BVH) has forged a new relationship with a business advisory hub to help benefit its members.
The partnership, with Adelaide Business Hub (ABH), will provide further training workshops to Fleurieu Peninsula Businesses through the Australian Small Business Advisory Scheme.
Workshops, made available through this partnership, will help to improve the attendees skills in digital marketing and financial management.
The two sessions are open to any business in the region, and BVH members will receive heavily subsidised tickets.
Workshops will be held on Thursday, June 16, at the Encounter Bay Bowling club and consists of the following sessions:
BVH chairman Michael Schubert said the partnership, and subsequent workshops, came about after member surveys.
"Business Victor Harbor pays attention to member feedback," he said.
"This training has been made available to business on the Fleurieu following a member survey which identified the urgent need for training across these areas"
ABH program manager Tania Dunduk said the relationship was a great initiative.
"Adelaide Business Hub is very much looking forward to working with Business Victor Harbor and the Australian Small Business Advisory Digital Solutions team on this great initiative," she said.
