A lot of hard work goes into becoming a professional athlete and without the right support, that dream can become a cloud of disappointment dust quickly.
Natural born talent, ambition, and a little luck never hurts, but what can get overlooked is the support circle needed to nurture that talent.
An athlete needs a lot of helping hands to reach their full potential and former Langhorne Creek Football Club player and now Sydney Swan, Matthew Roberts has one excellent family support system in place that has seen his AFL dreams come true.
Cost of gear, the weekend drives, registration fees and emotional support are all on a parent and needed for a star to shine, this all usually begins at a young age.
It can be very taxing on a parent, but Matt's dad Brenton Roberts loved every second of watching his son figure out his passion.
"Like any parent you wish your kid the best," Brenton said.
"Whether they're graduating University or getting a job, it's all a part of their journey and this has been Matty's dream which is a lot of other kids' dreams, and he's worked bloody hard to achieve it.
"He's fulfilled that dream, he's living it, the work continues and we're just so happy he's been given this opportunity.
"It wouldn't matter if he was drafted or not. We wouldn't change anything or any opportunity we've given him and we think it's been a great journey so far.
"Sport is a big part of our lives, we still do it with our second son now. Whether he gets to that level or not, that's not the point. We'll support them in any way we can.
"But it's been awesome, Sydney has treated us wonderfully and we've been brought into the 'Blood Family' which is ironic as we're Langhorne Creek people and we hated the red and white, now we love them!"
Debuting with the Sydney Swans on Friday, May 27 at the SCG facing the Richmond Tigers, it looked like a bitter blowout could be on the cards for Matt's first game, but an amazing finish saw the Swans get up for victory.
"The debut was amazing, it was such a great experience and one that I am extremely grateful for and one that I will never forget," Matt said.
"It was such a surreal feeling running out with the crowd roaring and playing in front of the home crowd.
"It was such a special round, an amazing experience, a great learning lesson and something that's hard to put into words to describe the feeling !
"It was a ripper game that had such a high pressure. To hold on for a close win was amazing and something that I'll never forget. Having such a great group of teammates to share it with was amazing also.
"Overall it was a bloody good game and experience and hard to describe in words."
