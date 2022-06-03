The Times

Past Willunga Netball Club player, Macky Farrant has designed a bib for this weekend's Indigenous Round

Matt Welch
By Matt Welch
June 3 2022 - 6:01am
The bib that will be worn this weeknd for Indigenous Round. Photo: Willunga Netball Club.

A past Willunga Netball Club player has designed beautiful playing bibs for this weekend's Indigenous Round.

Local News

