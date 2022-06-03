A past Willunga Netball Club player has designed beautiful playing bibs for this weekend's Indigenous Round.
All Willunga Netball Club teams will proudly wear the bibs that were designed by Macky Farrant.
Farrant said that her design includes a number of details that she picked carefully to represent Willunga Netball Club and the players.
"There are seven circles incorporated in the design that represent waterholes, I included seven to represent the seven players on the court and I chose to add waterholes as a representation of hydration between each four quarters that are played," Farrant said.
"Staying hydrated plays a big role in physical activity so I thought this design fitted well within the criteria.
"On the left bottom corner of my design I added four circles within each other, with four lines coming out of it.
"This design represents "meeting place". The meaning behind this is because we all meet to train together on a nominated night and then when game day comes around we all meet again as a team at the same meeting place to play as a team."
Farrant said that it was an honour for her former club to allow her to design these bibs for such a wonderful round.
"When I was asked to create a design for the club I was honoured and proud to be able to share my culture with everyone," Farrant said.
"I think having Indigenous rounds is a great opportunity to highlight the contribution that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people make to sporting clubs and the wider community.
"They also provide an opportunity to work towards better understanding and reconciliation to the younger and present generation.
"This was and will forever be Kaurna land we play on and I think it's important to teach kids, parents, friends and family about it.
"Thank you Willunga Netball Club for this wonderful opportunity"
There will be a Welcome To Country and smoking ceremony on the oval with the men's A and B grade football teams along with the Senior two and Senior six netball teams.
This will be completed by Liam Kilner starting at 2:15 at the conclusion of the B grade football game.
Willunga Netball Club encourages everyone to gather around the oval to pay their respects to Liam and enjoy the ceremony before the final games of the day.
"We are proud to be involved and learn more about the rich culture of the lands on which we play our netball," a spokesperson for the club.
